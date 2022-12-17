FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 26 Live Updates: Croatia face Morocco in the third place play off

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Having lost their semifinals to Argentina and France respectively, Croatia and Morocco will have to muster courage for a third place play off match at the Khalifa International Stadium. While Croatia lost to Argentina 3-0 in the first semifinal courtesy of a Lionel Messi penalty goal and a Julian Alvarez brace, goals from Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani sealed a 2-0 win for France over Morocco in the 2nd semifinal.

Croatia’s manager Zlatko Dalic concurred on the eve of the game, “It’s difficult for players to pick themselves up from the defeat, but it’s an opportunity to leave on a winning note, with a medal, with our pride in place.”

So did his Morocco counterpart Walid Regragui: “I guess it’s the worst game that we have to play,” Regragui told reporters on Friday. “But we’re still excited to play it, despite the disappointment. We obviously would have liked to be in the actual final, but there is third place we play for. We want to finish on the podium.”

