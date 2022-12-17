FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 26 Live Updates: Croatia face Morocco in the third place play off

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Having lost their semifinals to Argentina and France respectively, Croatia and Morocco will have to muster courage for a third place play off match at the Khalifa International Stadium. While Croatia lost to Argentina 3-0 in the first semifinal courtesy of a Lionel Messi penalty goal and a Julian Alvarez brace, goals from Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani sealed a 2-0 win for France over Morocco in the 2nd semifinal.
Croatia’s manager Zlatko Dalic concurred on the eve of the game, “It’s difficult for players to pick themselves up from the defeat, but it’s an opportunity to leave on a winning note, with a medal, with our pride in place.”
So did his Morocco counterpart Walid Regragui: “I guess it’s the worst game that we have to play,” Regragui told reporters on Friday. “But we’re still excited to play it, despite the disappointment. We obviously would have liked to be in the actual final, but there is third place we play for. We want to finish on the podium.”
El Obelisco, the Obelisk, juts out of the belly of Buenos Aires, tall upright (67.5 meters), the unofficial centre of the city and the rallying point for joy, sorrow, protests, celebrations. Unsurprisingly, it’s where the football fans also have gathered right through this world cup, with pictures and videos captured by drone cameras going viral all around the world. The Indian Express even had a front-page aerial picture of the thousands of people celebrating Argentina’s entry to the final. (READ MORE)
Before the World Cup heads for the Lusail Iconic Stadium, a shimmering bowl amidst gleaming sky-risers on the outskirts of Doha, it stops at the Khalifa Stadium, the oldest stadium in the country refurbished with a dramatically swooping upper rim, nestled in the heart of the ambitious city. The world waits breathlessly for Sunday’s final between Argentina and France at the Lusail; the third-place playoff between Morocco and Croatia remains largely an afterthought, but not without stakes, context, or thrill.
By its sheer design, it’s a strange contest. Two teams with their title ambitions quashed, the semi-finals defeat still haunting and tormenting, the ifs and buts swirling in their mind, their dreams shattered, their tired bodies, still recovering, have to bury all those, the drain of both mind and body, to fight for a bronze medal, which could barely be a consolation when weighed with the immediacy of the semi-finals heartbreak. (READ)
For an 11-year-long period up until 2017, the Ballon d’Or award – widely recognised as the highest individual honour in football – was shared between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. As modern football’s obsession with the duo – their rivalry, their fandom, their clubs, their brand of football – reached its peak, their hegemony over the coveted award was broken by Luka Modric.
Like much of the talented generation of players of his era, Modric was overshadowed by Ronaldo and Messi. But in 2018, even the starry duo’s most ardent supporters could not deny him his moment after playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League triumph, and leading Croatia to a surprise run to the final of the World Cup. (READ MORE)
