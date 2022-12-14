scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 25 Live Updates: France face Morocco to book place in Sunday’s final against Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 25 Live Updates, December 14: The winner will face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final on Sunday while the losing side will play Croatia on Saturday for the 3rd place match.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 14, 2022 9:47:46 am
Players of Argentina, left, and Croatia, right, line up prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: France will take on Morocco in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night. The winner will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final on Sunday while the losing side will play Croatia on Saturday for the 3rd place match.

Among the four survivors, France has scored the most number of goals (11). Among the quartet, Morocco, their semifinal opponents on Thursday (12.30 am IST), have conceded the fewest goals (one). This set of statistics capture the essence of their contest — a goal-scoring machine versus impregnable defence. This has a retro Brazil-Italy vibe to it. France’s progress to the final will depend on how they break Morocco coach Walid Regragui’s gladiatorial defensive block, and Morocco’s history-ending streak on how they stifle France’s gilt-edged, twinkling offence.

On Tuesday, Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match. It will be Messi’s second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 — in what might be his last appearance at the tournament.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 25: France face Morocco in the second semifinal.

09:47 (IST)14 Dec 2022
France vs Morocco

In 2021, like many previous years, when the people of France voted for their favourite dish, they picked something that didn’t seem French enough – the humble couscous. A staple of Maghrebi cuisine, it was seen as another sign of the increasing Moroccan influence on French culture, from food to literature.

Around the same time, as the locals dug into their favourite comfort food, another prickly issue cropped up – visas. The French government decided to reduce the number of visas issued to Moroccans by up to 50 per cent, triggering a major dispute. (READ MORE)

09:23 (IST)14 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live

Hello and welcome to our day-long overage of the FIFA World Cup. France will face Morocco to book place in Sunday’s final against Argentina. Stay tuned for all the updates. 

France vs Morocco: Team with 11 goals versus a team which has conceded just one — an own goal

Among the four survivors, France has scored the most number of goals (11). Among the quartet, Morocco, their semifinal opponents on Thursday (12.30 am IST), have conceded the fewest goals (one). (AP)

AFTER THE sweaty victory against England, the French players huddled on the edge of the dugout, all laughs and smiles. Then, as they strolled back to the tunnel, a football bounced onto the turf and fell in the path of Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward took a couple of strides, and coolly shot the ball towards the vacant goal, some 20 yards from the disbanded huddle. But so wayward was the strike that it blew somewhere into the distant stands.

It was not quite Mbappe’s day, he was unusually quiet. In the four games he had started, he had the fewest touches overall (40), touches in the opposition box (three), passes in the final third (16), attempts (four) and dribbles (two). (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:21:27 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close