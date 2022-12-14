FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 25 Live Updates: France face Morocco to book place in Sunday’s final against Argentina

France vs Morocco: Team with 11 goals versus a team which has conceded just one — an own goal

Among the four survivors, France has scored the most number of goals (11). Among the quartet, Morocco, their semifinal opponents on Thursday (12.30 am IST), have conceded the fewest goals (one). (AP)

AFTER THE sweaty victory against England, the French players huddled on the edge of the dugout, all laughs and smiles. Then, as they strolled back to the tunnel, a football bounced onto the turf and fell in the path of Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward took a couple of strides, and coolly shot the ball towards the vacant goal, some 20 yards from the disbanded huddle. But so wayward was the strike that it blew somewhere into the distant stands.

It was not quite Mbappe's day, he was unusually quiet. In the four games he had started, he had the fewest touches overall (40), touches in the opposition box (three), passes in the final third (16), attempts (four) and dribbles (two).