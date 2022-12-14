FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 25 Live Updates: France face Morocco to book place in Sunday’s final against Argentina

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: France will take on Morocco in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night. The winner will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final on Sunday while the losing side will play Croatia on Saturday for the 3rd place match.
Among the four survivors, France has scored the most number of goals (11). Among the quartet, Morocco, their semifinal opponents on Thursday (12.30 am IST), have conceded the fewest goals (one). This set of statistics capture the essence of their contest — a goal-scoring machine versus impregnable defence. This has a retro Brazil-Italy vibe to it. France’s progress to the final will depend on how they break Morocco coach Walid Regragui’s gladiatorial defensive block, and Morocco’s history-ending streak on how they stifle France’s gilt-edged, twinkling offence.
On Tuesday, Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match. It will be Messi’s second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 — in what might be his last appearance at the tournament.
In 2021, like many previous years, when the people of France voted for their favourite dish, they picked something that didn’t seem French enough – the humble couscous. A staple of Maghrebi cuisine, it was seen as another sign of the increasing Moroccan influence on French culture, from food to literature.
Around the same time, as the locals dug into their favourite comfort food, another prickly issue cropped up – visas. The French government decided to reduce the number of visas issued to Moroccans by up to 50 per cent, triggering a major dispute. (READ MORE)
