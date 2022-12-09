FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 20 Live Updates: Brazil, Argentina in action in first round of quarter-finals

World Cup 2022 Day 20 Live Updates: From 32, we down to 8 teams in the FIFA World cup as the tournament enters its business end i.e. the quarterfinals. In the first day of the QFs, Brazil will take on Croatia while Argentina will lock horns with Netherlands.
In the Brazil vs Croatia encounter, Brazil’s young and pacy midfield and forward line will go up against Croatia’s ageing midfield which comes into this match on the back of a tiring Round-of-16 encounter that went to penalties. While Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic control all play, they are also prone to leave vast spaces in the middle, which Brazil could easily exploit.
In the Argentina vs Netherlands clash, as they did against Poland, Mexico as well as Australia, Argentina will aim to control proceedings while the Netherlands – just as they did against the USA – will be happy to sit back and look for opportunities to attack them on the counter. This means the Dutch will once again play a 5-3-2 system while defending, which will leave no space for Argentina in the middle of the pitch, forcing them into wider areas.
Brazil are unbeaten in their four meetings with Croatia (W3 D1). The teams have met twice in the World Cup, with Brazil winning 1-0 in 2006 and 3-1 as hosts in 2014. razil striker Neymar, who marked his return from injury by scoring in Monday’s 4-1 win over South Korea, netted twice when they beat Croatia 3-1 in the group stage in 2014.
Like two giant trees inhabiting a rarefied footballing estate, the shadows of Lionel Messi and Neymar merge into each other, no matter how hard they try to keep them unto themselves. When Neymar united with Messi in Barcelona, all nerves and doubts, the Argentine put him at ease, and together with Luis Suarez, formed one of the deadliest tridents this century. When the shadow that Messi cast became too long, or when Neymar presumed so, he moved to PSG so that he could flourish and branch out alone. But four years later, they reunited at the Paris club, this time Neymar playing the role of the gracious host. “We are just meant to be. I haven’t spent as much time with my family, as I have with Leo,” the Brazilian had said then. Perhaps, they are just meant to be. Messi is five years older than Neymar. (READ MORE)
In four games so far, Croatia have won only once in 90 minutes – a 4-1 group stage win over Canada either side of goalless draws with Morocco and Belgium, before overcoming Japan on penalties with the score deadlocked at 1-1 after extra time.
Brazil have reached at least the quarter-finals in their last eight World Cups. They were champions in 1994 and 2002 and runners-up in 1998, but have only reached the semi-finals once since then – as hosts in 2014 when they were humiliated 7-1 by Germany.
