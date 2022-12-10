FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 19 Live: Portugal take on Morocco, France face England in the quarterfinals

Fans take pictures with the FIFA World Cup logo on the Corniche Promenade ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 19 Highlights: With Croatia and Argentina have sealed their place in the first semifinal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup following two penalty shootouts, the other two quarterfinals will decide the cast of the second semifinal.

Morocco will face Portugal in the first match. While Morocco are yet to lose a match and concede a goal from an opposition player, Portugal topped Group H but lost their final group stage match to South Korea. The last quarterfinal will feature France play England, one of the most anticipated fixtures at this tournament.

France topped Group D with two wins in three games and beat Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16. England on the other hand, won two of their group stage games, drew against the US and beat Senegal in the Round of 16.