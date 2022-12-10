FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 19 Live: Portugal take on Morocco, France face England in the quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 19 Highlights: With Croatia and Argentina have sealed their place in the first semifinal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup following two penalty shootouts, the other two quarterfinals will decide the cast of the second semifinal.
Morocco will face Portugal in the first match. While Morocco are yet to lose a match and concede a goal from an opposition player, Portugal topped Group H but lost their final group stage match to South Korea. The last quarterfinal will feature France play England, one of the most anticipated fixtures at this tournament.
France topped Group D with two wins in three games and beat Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16. England on the other hand, won two of their group stage games, drew against the US and beat Senegal in the Round of 16.
Much of the build-up to the blockbuster quarterfinal encounter between England and France – two teams brimming with individual talent – has been focused on one man: Kylian Mbappe. The prolific Paris Saint-Germain forward is in mercurial form as the tournament’s highest goalscorer with five goals. He has looked sharp on and off the ball, and his match-winning brace against Poland in the round of 16 would have the English defence worried. (READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup. Today, Portugal will take on Morocco, while England will lock horns against defending champions France.