FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 17 Live Updates: Portugal take on Switzerland, Morocco lock horns against Spain

Brazil vs South Korea: Neymar, Richarlison score to take Brazil to quarter-finals

Brazil's Neymar, from right, celebrates with team mates Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

An attacking quartet of Neymar, Richarlison, Rafinha and Vinicius Jr, brushed aside a tired South Korean side to win their Round of 16 tie and waltz their way into the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

The Brazilians came to party. Their fans – a canopy of canaries, sang and danced. Cameras panned to that quintessential Brazilian image – a fan painted in yellow and blue lofting up a World Cup trophy. The cool kids had turned up to Stadium 974 on Tuesday in Doha for Brazil’s Round of 16 match.

The Koreans on their part, had come into this game an already burdened lot. Their coach had spoken about how physically taxing the last-gasp win against Portugal was. He spoke how 72 hours was far less the time it required for his players to regain the energy in their bodies back. He spoke about how Brazil are favorites and that they would have to look at different strategies to stop them. He lastly said that all this didn’t mean they’d give up and that they’d try their best. (READ MORE)