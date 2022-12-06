scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 17 Live Updates: Portugal take on Switzerland, Morocco lock horns against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 17 Live Updates: Day four of knockout football at Qatar 2022.

By: Sports Desk
December 6, 2022 9:00:42 am
General view of the Khalifa International Stadium ahead the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 17 Live Updates: With the Croatia and Brazil besting Japan and South Korea to make it to the quarter finals, the Round of 16 action on day 17 of the World Cup will feature Group F and H toppers Morocco and Portugal face Group E and G runner ups Spain and Switzerland.

On Monday, Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shootout win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. With the scores deadlocked at 1-1 after an absorbing 90 minutes, Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma went closest in the scrappy half-hour of extra time, forcing Livakovic to parry away his powerful drive. Daichi Kamada had shot off target after a flowing Japan counter-attack minutes before Daizen Maeda deservedly put them ahead in the 43rd minute, firing home from close range after Ritsu Doan delivered an in-swinging cross into the penalty area.

In the other match, Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Monday. Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team. The 82-year-old Pelé said he was going to watch the match on television while hospitalized in Brazil to treat a respiratory infection. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored in the first half for Brazil, which made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the eighth straight time.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 17, Live Updates: Portugal face Switzerland while Morocco go up against Spain in the fourth set of Round of 16 matches.

Brazil vs South Korea: Neymar, Richarlison score to take Brazil to quarter-finals

Brazil's Neymar, from right, celebrates with team mates Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

An attacking quartet of Neymar, Richarlison, Rafinha and Vinicius Jr, brushed aside a tired South Korean side to win their Round of 16 tie and waltz their way into the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

The Brazilians came to party. Their fans – a canopy of canaries, sang and danced. Cameras panned to that quintessential Brazilian image – a fan painted in yellow and blue lofting up a World Cup trophy. The cool kids had turned up to Stadium 974 on Tuesday in Doha for Brazil’s Round of 16 match.

The Koreans on their part, had come into this game an already burdened lot. Their coach had spoken about how physically taxing the last-gasp win against Portugal was. He spoke how 72 hours was far less the time it required for his players to regain the energy in their bodies back. He spoke about how Brazil are favorites and that they would have to look at different strategies to stop them. He lastly said that all this didn’t mean they’d give up and that they’d try their best. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 09:00:42 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close