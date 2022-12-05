FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 16 Live Updates: Brazil take on Korea, Japan lock horns against Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 15 Live Updates: With the France and England besting Poland and Senegal to make it to the quarter finals, the Round of 16 action on day 16 of the World Cup will feature Group E and G toppers Japan and Brazil face Group F and H runner ups Croatia and South Korea.

On Sunday, England extended their unbeaten record against African teams with a 3-0 victory over Senegal which included a first goal at this World Cup from captain Harry Kane as they set up a quarter-final clash with holders France. Jordan Henderson settled England’s nerves in the 38th minute, stroking the ball home after being played in by Jude Bellingham at the end of a lovely passing move. Kane struck a ferocious shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the last kick of the first half, leaving him one goal behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England. Nippy winger Bukayo Saka bagged the third with a neat chip over Mendy after a cross by Phil Foden in the 57th minute.

In the other match, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring and Kylian Mbappe tallied twice to lead France into the World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win against Poland in Doha, Qatar. Giroud’s strike in the 44th minute was his 52nd for France, surpassing Thierry Henry as the nation’s all-time leading men’s scorer. Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 75th minute and curled a shot into the top-right corner in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0.