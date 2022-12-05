scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 16 Live Updates: Brazil take on Korea, Japan lock horns against Croatia

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 5, 2022 9:36:29 am
A view of Al Bayt Stadium before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 15 Live Updates: With the France and England besting Poland and Senegal to make it to the quarter finals, the Round of 16 action on day 16 of the World Cup will feature Group E and G toppers Japan and Brazil face Group F and H runner ups Croatia and South Korea.

On Sunday, England extended their unbeaten record against African teams with a 3-0 victory over Senegal which included a first goal at this World Cup from captain Harry Kane as they set up a quarter-final clash with holders France.  Jordan Henderson settled England’s nerves in the 38th minute, stroking the ball home after being played in by Jude Bellingham at the end of a lovely passing move. Kane struck a ferocious shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the last kick of the first half, leaving him one goal behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England. Nippy winger Bukayo Saka bagged the third with a neat chip over Mendy after a cross by Phil Foden in the 57th minute.

In the other match, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring and Kylian Mbappe tallied twice to lead France into the World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win  against Poland in Doha, Qatar. Giroud’s strike in the 44th minute was his 52nd for France, surpassing Thierry Henry as the nation’s all-time leading men’s scorer. Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 75th minute and curled a shot into the top-right corner in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0.

Live Blog

09:36 (IST)05 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our day-long live blog on the FIFA World Cup. Japan will take on Croatia, while Brazil go up against South Korea in the second set of Round of 16 matches. 

 

Under-appreciated Giroud’s goes past Henry’s French record as Les Bleus outclass Poland for World Cup quarterfinal spot

France's Olivier Giroud, left, and France's Kylian Mbappe celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The night, undeniably, belonged to Kylian Mbappe. But it also belonged to Olivier Giroud. Years later, when one revisits the match, hymns would be sung in praise of Mbappe, his greatness reasserted. Giroud would then be a footnote, or an afterthought. But that has been Giroud’s fate. To be, literally and metaphorically, operating in the shadows.

Even the moment he went past Thierry Henry as France’s most prolific goalscorer would be forgotten. But that was perhaps the most emotional moment of the game, besides being its most definitive moment, in that it released the nervous tension that was simmering among the French. (READ MORE)

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 09:00:57 am
