FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 15 Live Updates: France face Poland, England go up against Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 15 Live Updates: With the Netherlands and Argentina besting USA and Australia to make it to the quarter finals, the Round of 16 action on day 15 of the World Cup will feature Group B and D toppers England and France face Group A and C runner ups Senegal and Poland.
Saturday saw Netherlands beat USA 3-1 with Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries featured on the scoresheet. Argentina on the other hand powered to a 2-1 win courtesy of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez’s goals.
The Dutch and La Albiceleste will now meet in the first of four quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup next Saturday, December 10.
England are a team of talented, charming young men who are easy to like. However, it’s the noise around them that invariably triggers schadenfreude. On this occasion, ahead of their Round-of-16 match against Senegal, Gary Lineker is the guilty party.
On Friday, he was quoted as saying that Gareth Southgate should ‘rest’ right-back Kyle Walker against Senegal for Sunday’s World Cup Round-of-16 match so that he is fresh to take on Kylian Mbappe and France in the quarterfinal.(read more)