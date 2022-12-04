scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 15 Live Updates: France face Poland, England go up against Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 15 Live Updates: Day two of knockout football at Qatar 2022.


Updated: December 4, 2022 9:10:59 am
General view as England's Harry Kane wears a OneLove armband before the match. (

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 15 Live Updates: With the Netherlands and Argentina besting USA and Australia to make it to the quarter finals, the Round of 16 action on day 15 of the World Cup will feature Group B and D toppers England and France face Group A and C runner ups Senegal and Poland.

Saturday saw Netherlands beat USA 3-1 with Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries featured on the scoresheet. Argentina on the other hand powered to a 2-1 win courtesy of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez’s goals.

The Dutch and La Albiceleste will now meet in the first of four quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup next Saturday, December 10.

09:10 (IST)04 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup live updates:England vs Senegal: Even before their last 16 encounter, Three Lions shift focus to ‘quarterfinal vs France’

England are a team of talented, charming young men who are easy to like. However, it’s the noise around them that invariably triggers schadenfreude. On this occasion, ahead of their Round-of-16 match against Senegal, Gary Lineker is the guilty party.

On Friday, he was quoted as saying that Gareth Southgate should ‘rest’ right-back Kyle Walker against Senegal for Sunday’s World Cup Round-of-16 match so that he is fresh to take on Kylian Mbappe and France in the quarterfinal.(read more)

FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi mesmerises as Argentina get past Australia despite late scare

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring his goal vs Australia. (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)

In his 1000th career appearance, Lionel Messi had his best match of the World Cup so far as Argentina took down Australia 2-1 to book their place in the quarterfinal against the Netherlands next week. Despite having a two-goal lead, however, the final moments of the game were far nervier than Argentina would have anticipated.

Messi’s moment of brilliance came in the 35th minute, after the first third of the game was managed well by Australia. By far the inferior side in terms of talent, the Socceroos did well to curb Argentina’s attacks, letting them continue to dominate possession but slowing down the tempo, leaving little space in between the lines for chance creation. And then the moment came after a flash point. [Read more]

