FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 14 Live Updates: Round of 16 fixtures begin as Netherlands face USA & Argentina play Australia

Vincent Aboubakar takes his shirt off after scoring against Brazil, Switzerland players celebrate after their win over Serbia. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup: Brazil shocked by Cameroon but still qualify along with Switzerland

Cameroon struck in injury time to down Brazil while Switzerland put three past a leaky Serbian defence to win their last game of Group G. The results had no real bearing on the group though as Brazil and Switzerland both qualified for the Round-of-16. This is the third World Cup in a row where the Swiss have moved past the group stage.

Serbia had to win to qualify for the knockouts while Switzerland could afford to look at the Brazil-Cameroon result with hopes of moving on to the next round. [Read More]

South Korean player after defeating Portugal 2-1 to qualify for the Round Of 16.(Reuters)

Asian surge in World Cup: South Korea stun Portugal, follow Japan to round of 16

A night after Japan upended Spain and topped their group, neighbours South Korea pulled off another surprise, beating Portugal to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of Uruguay — and stretching the theme of the Asian surge in the World Cup in another night of wild drama.

It seemed a lost cause for South Korea against Portugal, comprising not only Cristiano Ronaldo but also an ensemble of Europe’s most valued players. The task seemed bleaker when Portugal scored as early as the fifth minute, through Lus Ricardo Horta.

For the next 20 minutes, Portugal could have scored several times but for the gumption of the Koreans who defended valiantly, putting everything on the line. The perseverance was rewarded when Kim Young-Gwon equalised in the 27th minute. [Read More]