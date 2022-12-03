FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 14 Live Updates: Round of 16 fixtures begin as Netherlands face USA & Argentina play Australia

A huge world cup trophy is illuminated by fire in the center of the pitch before the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
World Cup 2022, Day 14 Live Updates: The knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup will kick off on day 14 of the tournament as Netherlands face the United States and Argentina play Australia in the first two Round of 16 fixtures.
The last piece of group stage action on day 13 featured Group G drama. Cameroon struck in injury time to down Brazil while Switzerland put three past a leaky Serbian defence to win their last game of Group G. The results had no real bearing on the group though as Brazil and Switzerland both qualified for the Round-of-16. This is the third World Cup in a row where the Swiss have moved past the group stage.
Follow 2022 FIFA World Cup Day 14 Live Updates below
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 14, Highlights: The Netherlands face United States while Argentina take on Australia in the first two Round of 16 matches.
Vincent Aboubakar takes his shirt off after scoring against Brazil, Switzerland players celebrate after their win over Serbia. (Reuters)
Serbia had to win to qualify for the knockouts while Switzerland could afford to look at the Brazil-Cameroon result with hopes of moving on to the next round. [Read More]
South Korean player after defeating Portugal 2-1 to qualify for the Round Of 16.(Reuters)
A night after Japan upended Spain and topped their group, neighbours South Korea pulled off another surprise, beating Portugal to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of Uruguay — and stretching the theme of the Asian surge in the World Cup in another night of wild drama.
It seemed a lost cause for South Korea against Portugal, comprising not only Cristiano Ronaldo but also an ensemble of Europe’s most valued players. The task seemed bleaker when Portugal scored as early as the fifth minute, through Lus Ricardo Horta.
For the next 20 minutes, Portugal could have scored several times but for the gumption of the Koreans who defended valiantly, putting everything on the line. The perseverance was rewarded when Kim Young-Gwon equalised in the 27th minute. [Read More]
Showcase game Netherlands vs USA (Round of 16) 8.30 pm, Khalifa International Stadium During their goalless group-stage draw against England, a chant constantly emerged from the USA faithful: “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” The USMNT have been quietly promising this tournament. They are yet to concede a non-penalty goal, look well-drilled in midfield, have controlled major chunks of games, and have shown bright sparks going forward. Captain Tyler Adams has been brilliantly assured on the pitch just as he has been off it, and the likes of Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah have shown promise. Even Christian Pulisic, on the fringes at Chelsea, has looked sharp – his bravery came to the fore in getting the winner against Iran that guaranteed US progress to the knockouts. [Read More]