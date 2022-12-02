FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Uruguay and Ghana resume hostilities on Day 13

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Even though favourites Brazil are in action on the last day of the group stage matches, the one clash that holds the greater intrigue is when Uruguay take on Ghana in a Group H encounter. This is the first time the two countries have come face to face since that infamous Luis Suarez handball incident that played a vital part in eliminating Ghana from the 2010 World Cup. Suarez was red carded and Ghana given a penalty which Asamoah Gyan ended up missing. Ultimately, Ghana succumbed to Uruguay in a penalty shootout and were eliminated from the World Cup.
In a pre-match press c0onference, Suarez was representing Uruguay when a Ghanaian journalist told him that he is considered to be “the devil himself” by many people in Ghana to which Suarez said that he refused to apologize for that 2010 incident. “I don’t apologise. The Ghana player missed a penalty. Not me. I was sent off. If I injured a player I would apologise. Gyan said he would do the same, ” he said.
In the other matches of the day, Brazil, who have already qualified for the Round Of 16, will lock up against Cameroon while Serbia and Switzerland will also play in a match with political undertones. In the 2nd match of Group H, Portugal will face off against a South Korea side who are on the brink of elimination.
Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination.
Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16.
Alas, the spotlight will still be on Brazil and Portugal.