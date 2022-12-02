FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Uruguay and Ghana resume hostilities on Day 13

Japan stun Spain 2-1, knock Germany out of the World Cup

Japan players celebrate after defeating Spain 2-1 after the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Japan had stunned Germany once in this World Cup. They did it again on Friday – this time, also upsetting Spain in the process. And they did it at the same venue as well – the Khalifa International Stadium.

In one of the most dramatic evenings in World Cup history, the Asian giants staged an incredible second-half comeback, beat the 2010 world champions Spain 2-1 and, in the process, knockout the 2014 world champions Germany, who exit the World Cup in the group stage for second time in a row.

As fortunes of all four teams in Group E swung from one extreme to another, Japan topped the pool with six points ahead of Spain, who were level on points with Germany (4) but sneaked into the last 16 ahead of their European rivals owing to a superior goal difference. Costa Rica, who were in contention to progress for a few minutes when they led Germany but lost 4-2, finished at the bottom of the group with three points.