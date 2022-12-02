scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Uruguay and Ghana resume hostilities on Day 13

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 13 Live Updates, December 2: After 12 years, Ghana look for revenge against Luis Suarez's Uruguay

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 2, 2022 9:23:05 am
Fireworks explode prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Even though favourites Brazil are in action on the last day of the group stage matches, the one clash that holds the greater intrigue is when Uruguay take on Ghana in a Group H encounter.  This is the first time the two countries have come face to face since that infamous Luis Suarez handball incident that played a vital part in eliminating Ghana from the 2010 World Cup. Suarez was red carded and Ghana given a penalty which Asamoah Gyan ended up missing. Ultimately, Ghana succumbed to Uruguay in a penalty shootout and were eliminated from  the World Cup.

In a pre-match press c0onference, Suarez was representing Uruguay when a Ghanaian journalist told him that he is considered to be “the devil himself” by many people in Ghana to which Suarez said that he refused to apologize for that 2010 incident. “I don’t apologise. The Ghana player missed a penalty. Not me. I was sent off. If I injured a player I would apologise. Gyan said he would do the same, ” he said.

In the other matches of the day, Brazil, who have already qualified for the Round Of 16, will lock up against Cameroon while Serbia and Switzerland will also play in a match with political undertones. In the 2nd match of Group H, Portugal will face off against a South Korea side who are on the brink of elimination.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 13, Live: Uruguay will take on Ghana; Brazil will be up against Cameroon, Portugal will face South Korea and Switzerland will lock horns against Serbia.

09:23 (IST)02 Dec 2022
Final day of group stage

Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination.

Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16.

Alas, the spotlight will still be on Brazil and Portugal.

Japan stun Spain 2-1, knock Germany out of the World Cup

Japan players celebrate after defeating Spain 2-1 after the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Japan had stunned Germany once in this World Cup. They did it again on Friday – this time, also upsetting Spain in the process. And they did it at the same venue as well – the Khalifa International Stadium.

In one of the most dramatic evenings in World Cup history, the Asian giants staged an incredible second-half comeback, beat the 2010 world champions Spain 2-1 and, in the process, knockout the 2014 world champions Germany, who exit the World Cup in the group stage for second time in a row.

As fortunes of all four teams in Group E swung from one extreme to another, Japan topped the pool with six points ahead of Spain, who were level on points with Germany (4) but sneaked into the last 16 ahead of their European rivals owing to a superior goal difference. Costa Rica, who were in contention to progress for a few minutes when they led Germany but lost 4-2, finished at the bottom of the group with three points.

