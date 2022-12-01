FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Belgium, Germany’s survival at stake on Day 12

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Both Group E and F might see a huge name eliminated from the World Cup on Thursday. Germany and Belgium are both teetering on the edge with one false step enough to knock them out of the World Cup. Germany face Costa Rica at 12.30 AM while Belgium have a tough game to play against last edition’s runners up Croatia. In the other games, Japan will take on Spain while Canada face off against Morocco.
On Wednesday, Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina still came away the victors over Poland. Atr the same time, Henry Martin and Luis Chaves each scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday night over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.
Earlier in the day, an energetic and determined Tunisia claimed a famous victory over a France team made up mostly of back-up players, but their 1-0 win over the reigning champions was not enough for the North Africans to progress to the World Cup knockout stages. At the same time, Mathew Leckie broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and Australia advanced to the last 16 for the first time since 2006 with a 1-0 defeat of Denmark in Group D on Wednesday at Al Wakrah, Qatar.
Showcase game
Germany vs Costa Rica
(Group E) 12.30 am (Friday), Al Bayt Stadium
When journeyman Niklas Fullkrug came on to score a decisive equaliser against Spain to earn them a 1-1 draw on Sunday, German football fans all over the world breathed a collective sigh of relief. His goal was not an act of heroism. He simply kept them in the running to avoid another humiliating World Cup elimination.
A must win match awaits them against Costa Rica on Thursday, as it does Belgium’s ‘golden generaton’ against Croatia. Roberto Martinez’s side have had a terrible World Cup, failing to create much in their opening two games, their star man calling them “too old” to win the tournament, reports of a dressing room bust up emerging, and crashing 2-0 to Morocco. A win, and only a win, will be enough for them. The same fate befalls Germany, who for all their history of efficient success, have looked tame in yet another international tournament. So tame that since lifting the World Cup in 2014, they have only won one match in 5 at the showcase tournament, and risk getting knocked out at the group stage for the second consecutive edition for the very first time. After the 2018 World Cup debacle, they struggled to make it out of their group at last year’s Euros, and have been similarly indifferent this year. [Read More]