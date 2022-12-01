scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Belgium, Germany’s survival at stake on Day 12

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 12 Live Updates, December 1:

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 1, 2022 9:26:46 am
A huge world cup trophy is illuminated by fire in the center of the pitch before the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Both Group E and F might see a huge name eliminated from the World Cup on Thursday. Germany and Belgium are both teetering on the edge with one false step enough to knock them out of the World Cup. Germany face Costa Rica at 12.30 AM while Belgium have a tough game to play against last edition’s runners up Croatia. In the other games, Japan will take on Spain while Canada face off against Morocco.

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina still came away the victors over Poland. Atr the same time, Henry Martin and Luis Chaves each scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday night over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.

Earlier in the day, an energetic and determined Tunisia claimed a famous victory over a France team made up mostly of back-up players, but their 1-0 win over the reigning champions was not enough for the North Africans to progress to the World Cup knockout stages. At the same time, Mathew Leckie broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and Australia advanced to the last 16 for the first time since 2006 with a 1-0 defeat of Denmark in Group D on Wednesday at Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 12, Live: Morocco will take on Canada; Germany will be up against Costa Rica, Spain will face Japan and Belgium will lock horns against Croatia.

09:26 (IST)01 Dec 2022
Belgium’s golden generation, Germany’s gen next seek to avoid humiliation

Showcase game
Germany vs Costa Rica
(Group E) 12.30 am (Friday), Al Bayt Stadium

When journeyman Niklas Fullkrug came on to score a decisive equaliser against Spain to earn them a 1-1 draw on Sunday, German football fans all over the world breathed a collective sigh of relief. His goal was not an act of heroism. He simply kept them in the running to avoid another humiliating World Cup elimination.

A must win match awaits them against Costa Rica on Thursday, as it does Belgium’s ‘golden generaton’ against Croatia. Roberto Martinez’s side have had a terrible World Cup, failing to create much in their opening two games, their star man calling them “too old” to win the tournament, reports of a dressing room bust up emerging, and crashing 2-0 to Morocco. A win, and only a win, will be enough for them. The same fate befalls Germany, who for all their history of efficient success, have looked tame in yet another international tournament. So tame that since lifting the World Cup in 2014, they have only won one match in 5 at the showcase tournament, and risk getting knocked out at the group stage for the second consecutive edition for the very first time. After the 2018 World Cup debacle, they struggled to make it out of their group at last year’s Euros, and have been similarly indifferent this year. [Read More]

FIFA World Cup: Tunisia take down world champs France, but lose out on last-16 spot to Australia

Teammates congratulate Wahbi Khazri affter he socorred his side's opening goal against France during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The goal was Wahbi Khazri’s last touch of the ball. Fed the ball from close to the halfway line by Aissa Laidouni, he sprinted as though his life depended on it, spun and sped past the onrushing French shirts, dinked over the flailing legs of French defender Ibrahim Konate, and dribbled the ball past goalkeeper Steven Mandanda.

He lost his balance after his final goal-ward touch, and before he could scramble back to his feet, a pile of sweat-soaked white shirts covered him. He emerged out of the heap exhausted, but still had the energy to stagger towards a section of jubilant fans, who were lost for words and celebrations. He drew a heart with the hands and blew kisses at them. A thousand kisses were blown back at him. Soon after, he was substituted to loud cheers

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 09:00:34 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close