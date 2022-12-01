FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Belgium, Germany’s survival at stake on Day 12

Belgium’s golden generation, Germany’s gen next seek to avoid humiliation

Showcase game

Germany vs Costa Rica

(Group E) 12.30 am (Friday), Al Bayt Stadium

When journeyman Niklas Fullkrug came on to score a decisive equaliser against Spain to earn them a 1-1 draw on Sunday, German football fans all over the world breathed a collective sigh of relief. His goal was not an act of heroism. He simply kept them in the running to avoid another humiliating World Cup elimination.

A must win match awaits them against Costa Rica on Thursday, as it does Belgium’s ‘golden generaton’ against Croatia. Roberto Martinez’s side have had a terrible World Cup, failing to create much in their opening two games, their star man calling them “too old” to win the tournament, reports of a dressing room bust up emerging, and crashing 2-0 to Morocco. A win, and only a win, will be enough for them. The same fate befalls Germany, who for all their history of efficient success, have looked tame in yet another international tournament. So tame that since lifting the World Cup in 2014, they have only won one match in 5 at the showcase tournament, and risk getting knocked out at the group stage for the second consecutive edition for the very first time. After the 2018 World Cup debacle, they struggled to make it out of their group at last year’s Euros, and have been similarly indifferent this year. [Read More]