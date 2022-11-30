FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Messi’s Argentina battles Lewandowski’s Poland in blockbuster game

The players of Iran, left, and the United States, right, stand during the national anthems before the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Argentina will be back in action as Lionel Messi’s team look to down a game Poland and make their way to the Round of 16. At the same time, another Group C clash will be playing out with Saudi Arabia taking on Mexico to guarantee their spot to the next round. Both matches will take place at 12.30 AM IST.
In the 8.30 PM kick offs, Tunisia will take on a France team which has already secured its spot in the next round while Denmark and Australia clash with each other to be the second team to qualify from the group.
On Tuesday, England defeated Wales and USA scraped past Iran to book their berths in the next round from Group B. Coming to Group A, Netherlands was not really troubled by Qatar, winning 2-0 to finish on top of the group while Senegal eliminated Ecuador after winning 2-1 in their match.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 11, Live updates: France will take on Tunisia; Denmark will be up against Australia, Saudi Arabia will face Mexico, and Argentina will lock horns against Poland.
As Lionel Messi and Argentina look for group-stage turnaround, Saudi Arabia aim to script history
To progress, Lionel Messi and Argentina will have to overcome the group’s only unbeaten team, Poland, who can top the pool by upsetting the Albiceleste. In their shadows, Saudi Arabia will be hoping to script history by beating Mexico, who’ll need a divine intervention to stay alive in the tournament.
It would have taken a brave person to predict that in a group comprising South and North American giants, along with a European middleweight, the Saudis would be the most entertaining and adventurous side.
Herve Renard’s men have shown a great appetite for risk: enthralling the spectators with their ridiculously high defence line, teasing and baiting their opponents to get past it, snatching possession and then hitting them on the counter.
Had Argentina got their runs right, the scenario would have been very different now. However, despite disallowed goals and the constant threat of Messi running through, again and again, Saudi stuck to their plan and for that, they should be credited.
Renard had trained his defence well and the line ahead of them applied continuous pressure on the Argentines, smothering them on a muggy Doha afternoon. Not many teams would have dared to do so against the title contenders, and on any other day, it could’ve gone against them, as it did against Poland where Saudi enjoyed more possession, created better chances and had more shots at goal but still ended up on the losing side.
Yet, their high press coupled with direct attacks made them a joy to watch. In hindsight, it shouldn’t be a surprise that they have been so brave. Throughout their qualifying campaign, Saudi played the same way. Perhaps, their fine run in the qualifiers got lost in the poor build-up to the World Cup.
Now, what remains to be seen is whether they can reproduce their magic one last time in the group stage when they need it the most. Will they have enough gas left in the tank after leaving it all on the field in the opening two matches? (READ MORE)
Out of the 32 teams, three have qualified for the Round of 16, two have been eliminated while the remaining 27 are still in contention. As the final round of group-stage matches gets underway later on Tuesday, there could be a scenario where two or more teams finish level on points. In such a scenario, FIFA’s rules are well laid out.
According to the governing body’s guidelines for the World Cup, there are various criteria to determine which team will progress into the knockout rounds.
1. Points: The first way is the team with the highest number of points. Each nation gets three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a defeat. In the event of two or more teams end the group stage with the same points, then the authorities will look at the second rule, which is the goal difference.
2. Goal difference: If the teams are level on points, the one with a superior goal difference – the total of goals scored minus goals conceded – will go through. The last team to face the consequences was Portugal in 2014 when they finished behind the US for second place in their group. If nothing separates the teams after rules 1 and 2, the third criterion will be looked at.
3. Goals scored: This rule was most famously enforced in 1982, when Italy and Cameroon were locked on points and goal difference, but the European side advanced because they had scored one more goal. Italy went on to win that World Cup. Another memorable instance was in 1994, when Mexico, Ireland, Italy and Norway finished with the same number of points (4 each) and goal difference (0). Mexico won that group because they scored more goals (3) than the rest.
4. Head-to-head: If the teams are tied after the first three rules, the next step will be to look at the points total in the head-to-head matches between the teams involved. Three things are looked at here (in this order): points won in head-to-head matches, goal difference and goals scored. The team with a superior record will advance.
5. Fair play record: If the teams still can’t be separated, then the fair play record is looked at. Each team is given a ‘conduct score’, wherein a point is deducted for each yellow card they receive, two points for a red card received after two bookings and four points for a straight red. The team with a lower score progresses into the knockout round. At the 2018 World Cup, Japan edged out Senegal based on this rule. The two teams could not be separated on any of the above criteria. Japan’s fair play score of -4 was better than Senegal’s, who tallied -6.
Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad south American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line. For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup. For Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who might also be too old when soccer’s biggest tournament rolls up next in 2026.
Midway through the second half of Qatar’s match against Senegal at the World Cup, the drumming stopped as a man in a bucket hat and sunglasses rose and asked for quiet.
Moments earlier, a section of the crowd — more than 1,000 strong, almost all men, all of them in identical maroon T-shirts with the word “Qatar” in English and Arabic — had been chanting in unison at the direction of four fan leaders. But now the sea of men understood what was expected, and they followed the order and fell into a strange silence as the match noise swirled around them inside Al Thumama Stadium.
Then a signal was made. And the crowd exploded back to life.
“Play, the Maroon!” they chanted over and over in Arabic, a reference to the nickname of Qatar’s national team. The men linked arms in long lines and jumped up and down. The floor below them shook.
The scene was more reminiscent of soccer stadiums in South America and Europe than in Qatar, and the cheering section evoked those of the ultras, a highly organized soccer fan culture with roots in Italy that can be found across the world, including in North Africa and the Middle East.
That was the point. The fans’ noise filled the stadium, as it had five days earlier during Qatar’s opening game against Ecuador. Their numbers conveyed strength. Their relentless energy was infectious. But the body art on many of them gave them away. (READ MORE)
A team that is at the bottom of the group and has yet to score a goal in this World Cup plays France in its third match. Yet Tunisia can still advance. Its simplest path is to defeat France and have Australia and Denmark tie. If Tunisia wins and Denmark wins, Tunisia could advance via tiebreakers like goal differential.
To advance, Denmark must defeat Australia. Even then, it would also need France to win or tie against Tunisia. If Denmark and Tunisia win their final matches, Denmark could win on goal differential. Right now, the two countries are tied on that measure.
After dropping its first game, to France, Australia bounced back to defeat Tunisia and keep its hopes alive of a berth in the round of 16. It is now in second place in the group. A win against Denmark would see the Australians through. A tie would suffice if France beats or ties Tunisia.
The defending champion became the first team to clinch a berth in the round of 16. It will almost certainly advance as the top seed in the group, even if it loses its final game of group play against Tunisia.
Chances of advancing are narrow but not impossible: If Mexico beats Saudi Arabia and Poland beats Argentina, it will head to the round of 16. If Mexico wins but Argentina beats Poland, Mexico would need a hefty goal differential to move ahead of Poland for the second-place spot in the group. Mexico could also advance if it wins and the other group game is a tie, but again it would depend on tiebreakers like goal differential.
Following its monumental upset of Argentina with a loss, to Poland, Saudi Arabia complicated its hopes of a berth in the round of 16. If Saudi Arabia beats Mexico in its next game, it will advance, but it could also go through with a draw if Poland wins, or if Argentina wins (but that scenario would come down to goal differential).
Second-place Argentina will advance to the knockout stage if it beats Poland in its last group game, but even a draw could do it — as long as the other group game is a draw or if Mexico wins but not by a hefty goal differential.
Sitting in first place, Poland will advance to the knockout stage with a win or a draw against Argentina. Even if it loses to Argentina, it still has a chance of advancing in some scenarios in which Mexico and Saudi Arabia tie or Mexico wins, depending on tiebreakers such as goal differential.
