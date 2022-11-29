FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: All set for the final round of Group stage matches

What to watch out today

Two days prior to their crucial group-stage encounter against the United States at the FIFA World Cup, the Iranian football federation called for the disqualification of their opponents. The reason: the US Soccer Federation (USSF) posted an image of a doctored Iranian flag, without the country’s official emblem, on social media. The two posts were later taken down, but per The New York Times, the US confirmed the omission was intentional, meant as a show of support for the women in Iran. Iran’s famed no-nonsense coach Carlos Queiroz shot back in his pre-match press conference. “We have said many times that we have solidarity of all humanitarian causes,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “But we have solidarity with causes all over the world whoever they are. If you talk human rights, racism, kids dying at schools from shooting, we have solidarity with all. But we bring a smile for 90 minutes, that is our mission.”

This came 24 hours after Queiroz called on Jurgen Klinsmann – member of Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning team with an unescapable connection to the US, coaching their men’s team between 2011 and 2016 – to resign from his position in FIFA’s technical study group after critcising the “culture” of Iran’s team.`` Read More