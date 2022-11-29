FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: All set for the final round of Group stage matches

Fireworks go off on the pitch ahead of the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
World Cup 2022 Live Updates: We are at the business end of the Group stages now, with two matches at the same time till the knockouts. First up on Tuesday, we have the Group A clashes with Ecuador facing Senegal and Netherlands taking on an already eliminated Qatar.
In the second half, late into the night, there are two blockbuster clashes lined up with Iran locking horns against USA in a clash having political undercurrents. Plus, it’s a case of neighbour vs neighbour as England and Wales play each other. Both USA and Wales have to win in order to have a sliver of chance in advancing to the next round.
On Monday, both Brazil and Portugal clinched a Last 16 spot after beating Switzerland and Uruguay respectively. In the other matches, Cameroon and Serbia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw while Ghana edged past South Korea 3-2.
FIFA World Cup: Casemiro’s goal against Switzerland takes Brazil into last 16 with a game to spare
Brazil's Casemiro celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Somehow, almost inevitably, the Brazilian goal had to come from the boot of Casemiro, the tireless defensive midfielder than the gilded but Neymar-less frontline. To understand the cult following of Casemiro, one just needs to tune in one’s ears — no, the noise will hit you even if you don’t squeeze your ears — when he gets the ball at his feet. The mass of green and yellow begins to chant his name, in rhythmic loudness, they bang their feet on the floor, sometimes so hard that the 974 Stadium, built off containers from ships, could feel an earthquake-like vibration. The beat of drums gets heavier; the music would get louder. The glass barricade risks breaking due to the vibrations.
Even before he scored Brazil’s match-defining goal, a goal of brutal beauty, similar to the ones he has scored for his ex-club Real Madrid and Brazil, he was the most valuable player on the pitch. Sometimes, it takes the profligacy of the forwards to appreciate the value of a midfielder in an attack-oriented team as Brazil. They tend to go unnoticed otherwise.
But not today. Casemiro might not be the captain, but he is the de facto captain, shouting at his teammates to keep their focus, yelling at them to keep their composure, chiding when they are inclined too often to the flashy stuff. He was livid at Vinicius Junior for not timing his run smartly enough to beat the off-side trap, which saw a goal chalked off in the 64th minute. (READ MORE)
Iran football players have been threatened by their own country. They would take the path of “violence and torture” to the families of the players if they do not “behave” in their game against the United States Men’s national team on Tuesday, reports CNN.
Quoting its sources, CNN reported that Iran has a “large number” of security watching the players whilst their stay in Qatar.(read more)
If England needs any added motivation ahead of its final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday, it only has to watch a certain video from 2016.
Footage of Wales players celebrating wildly as their British neighbors crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Iceland went viral at the time. (read more)
Switzerland’s loss made its upcoming World Cup rematch all the more enticing, and with a lot more on the line.
Ever since the match schedule was made in April, the Group G game between Switzerland and Serbia has been one to keep an eye on. Not just because of the talented players on both teams, but because of the political tensions they brought on the field when they met at the last World Cup.
Four years ago in Russia, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka celebrated his goal against Serbia by making a double-headed eagle with his hands — thumbs representing the heads of the two eagles, fingers fanned to look like feathers. The figure is considered to be an Albanian nationalist symbol. [READ MORE]
Midway through the second half of Qatar’s match against Senegal at the World Cup, the drumming stopped as a man in a bucket hat and sunglasses rose and asked for quiet.
Moments earlier, a section of the crowd — more than 1,000 strong, almost all men, all of them in identical maroon T-shirts with the word “Qatar” in English and Arabic — had been chanting in unison at the direction of four fan leaders. But now the sea of men understood what was expected, and they followed the order and fell into a strange silence as the match noise swirled around them inside Al Thumama Stadium.(read more)
Ecuador: Merely tying Senegal would allow Ecuador to advance. It could also advance with a loss, but that would require a Qatar victory against the Netherlands and would also depend on tiebreakers like goal differential.
Netherlands: No match in the World Cup is a guarantee, but the Netherlands faces 0-2 Qatar next. The Dutch would advance even with a draw, and they could also advance with a loss, depending on the Ecuador-Senegal outcome and if they can hold on to their goal-differential advantage (the first tiebreaker)(read more)
Bruno Fernandes had joined Manchester United in January 2020. By March, he already won his first Premier League Player of the month. By December that year, he’d become the first player to win four of those awards in a single calendar year. Needless to say, he was flying. And just as he was about to make Manchester United his own, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club in the summer. Once there is Ronaldo, everything becomes about him and Fernandes had to play second fiddle. [Read More]
Two days prior to their crucial group-stage encounter against the United States at the FIFA World Cup, the Iranian football federation called for the disqualification of their opponents. The reason: the US Soccer Federation (USSF) posted an image of a doctored Iranian flag, without the country’s official emblem, on social media. The two posts were later taken down, but per The New York Times, the US confirmed the omission was intentional, meant as a show of support for the women in Iran. Iran’s famed no-nonsense coach Carlos Queiroz shot back in his pre-match press conference. “We have said many times that we have solidarity of all humanitarian causes,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “But we have solidarity with causes all over the world whoever they are. If you talk human rights, racism, kids dying at schools from shooting, we have solidarity with all. But we bring a smile for 90 minutes, that is our mission.”
This came 24 hours after Queiroz called on Jurgen Klinsmann – member of Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning team with an unescapable connection to the US, coaching their men’s team between 2011 and 2016 – to resign from his position in FIFA’s technical study group after critcising the “culture” of Iran’s team.`` Read More