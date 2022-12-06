scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil’s route to final explained

Brazil is looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup. The team has reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup and will face Croatia in the same.

Brazil players celebrate with fans after the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

HOW DID BRAZIL QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?
* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds began on Dec. 3 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.
* Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 and defeated Switzerland 1-0 in their first two Group G matches to secure a place in the knockout stages.
* Brazil edged out Switzerland to claim top spot in Group G by virtue of goal difference, despite being beaten by Cameroon in their final group game.

Read |Watch: Richarlison teaches Ronaldo moves of his trademark pigeon dance

HOW DID BRAZIL REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS?
* Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta scored in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in their Round of 16 tie.

WHO ARE BRAZIL’S QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS?
* Brazil will face Croatia in the quarter-finals, after the 2018 finalists beat Japan on penalties.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

WHO ARE BRAZIL’S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?
* If Brazil make it to the semi-finals, they could face South American rivals Argentina or the Netherlands.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

WHO COULD BRAZIL FACE IN THE FINAL?
* If Brazil go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on 2018 champions France or 2016 Euro winners Portugal.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 02:01:35 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra ministers cancel visit to Belagavi amid ongoing border dispute with Karnataka

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 06: Latest News
close