As World Cup looms, England go south under Southgate

Six years into his reign, Gareth Southgate’s England look out of sorts and without inspiration, for the very first time. The Three Lions were never known to be the fiercest opposition in this era, but the youthful energy, a sense of togetherness and the collective abilities of an immensely talented set of players seems to have faded.

In the Nations League over the last few days, last World Cup’s semifinalists were battered on the pitch, and Southgate off it. They crossed 550 minutes of football without a goal in open play, went winless in their last six, and have been relegated from the competition after slumping to a 1-0 defeat away to Italy, following which Southgate was booed by the away fans.

Against Germany at home on Monday, individual mistakes saw the side to go 2-0 down, only for them to push on and fight for a comeback 3-3 draw. There were positives – Southgate’s changes inspired the comeback – but the defensive mistakes would’ve concerned the coach.

When @england are forced into playing to their strengths (attacking), they look a good side. When they play to cover their weaknesses (defending), they look a poor side. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 26, 2022

So, for a team that looked inspired in their runs to the 2018 World cup semifinal and the 2018 Euros final, where are the problem areas?

Overwhelmed tactically

Perhaps the biggest shadow over Southgate at the moment is that of elite club management. The best managers in world football today are known lesser for building a culture and consistency – something that Southgate has done in his time at England – and more for the intense tactical tweaks as well game management, which helps them win on the big stage.

The argument over whether that approach is lesser-suited to international football is valid, but the best international teams in Europe – the belief in the primacy of talent may be reflected in the managers of South American teams – have managers that succeeded at club level in Europe.

England’s head coach Gareth Southgate, right, talks with his player Harry Maguire during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Germany at the Wembley Stadium in London, England, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) England’s head coach Gareth Southgate, right, talks with his player Harry Maguire during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Germany at the Wembley Stadium in London, England, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Southgate’s most recent opponents have seen prolific club success: Italy’s Roberto Mancini won Manchester City’s first league title of the Abu Dhabi era, and Germany’s Hansi Flick won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, the former of which was a treble-winning season. Southgate’s only club stint? Three years at Middlesborough over a decade ago, the end of which saw the team relegated from the Premier League.

The England manager’s lack of experience at an elite level is on full display when his side takes on the best teams. He wants his team to control proceedings, but not in a way that dominates the ball to create chances, but in a way that wears down the opponent. His teams can play on the counterattack, but not by counterpressing and attacking spaces, but through an over-reliance on their attacking talent.

You would think @England had won numerous tournaments considering the stick Southgate is getting!

It had been s***e for years before he got the job.

Big Sam had the job before him!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 26, 2022

His tactical weakness comes through in England’s seemingly poor preparation for the big games, and his inability to make effective tactical changes. When they went a goal down to Italy, Southgate responded by shifting from a back three to a back four, but did not address how the midfield pivot of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham were overrun by Italy’s midfield three. At right wing-back, Reece James was known at Chelsea to shift into a back three and make way for another player, or go narrow to be a third backup midfielder. James stayed wide, and the problem persisted.

Southgate’s changes – Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka – were vindicated against Germany, as both combined for the equaliser. Saka, in particular, looked in great touch and form in a forward role as opposed to the wing-back responsibility he was handed a few days prior. But for most of the first half, the Three Lions failed to pile the pressure on an undercooked German side.

If not for a Nick Pope error late into the game, England would have picked up a famous comeback win. But their tactical rigidity, and the lack of a clear backup plan, remain a cause of concern.

Problematic team selection

Big question marks have arisen over the very thing that was the bedrock of much of England’s success under Southgate: consistency in team selection.

England’s biggest selection headache is in defence, with the manager heavily criticised for failing to exercise the options at his disposal. Against Italy, they played at the San Siro, the home of AC Milan where promising defender Fikayo Tomori has emerged as one of Serie A’s best. Southgate did not give him a single minute and then omitted him from the squad entirely against Germany.

England manager Gareth Southgate leads a training session ahead of the upcoming Nations League soccer match against Italy, at St. George’s Park, Burton-on-Trent, England, Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) England manager Gareth Southgate leads a training session ahead of the upcoming Nations League soccer match against Italy, at St. George’s Park, Burton-on-Trent, England, Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

On form, it is hard to debate that Tomori is one of England’s best at the moment, but the likes of Conor Coady and Marc Guehi were preferred over him. At right back, similar treatment was handed out to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who, despite his defensive frailties, can be an answer for England’s lack of creativity.

The Harry Maguire problem also persists. One of the most dependable players for England over the past few years, Maguire’s decline has coincided with the national side’s, and fans have questioned whether he merits his place in the starting lineup after losing it with Manchester United, despite being club captain. Maguire was dismal against Germany, poor in decision-making, and lacked agility and awareness in dealing with Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala. He was directly responsible for two of the goals they conceded on the night.

Southgate being loyal to those that were good to him in the past is indicative of the holistic approach he has taken to lifting England to become serious contenders at the big competitions. But it could be the reason for his downfall.

Raheem Sterling’s form is wavering, Jordan Pickford’s place in goal is far from confirmed, and there is still no convincing left wing-back, despite his insistence to play a back five. Even when he trusts new faces, he does not seem to have a new plan to fit them in. Kalvin Phillips partnered Rice in midfield during the Euros last year, but by introducing 18-year-old Jude Bellingham there, he has a player with immense talent on the ball and energy off it, but his dynamism means he is not a direct replacement. The manager will need to find a different way to get the best out of him in Qatar.

All cycles come to an end, and this could be the end of a successful albeit trophyless cycle for England. Southgate will need to take some tough calls if he is to come out of this cycle with his job intact.