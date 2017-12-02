FIFA World Cup 2018: Biggest matches to look forward to in the group stage

The draw for FIFA World Cup 2018 has thrown up eight somewhat balanced groups. (Source: Reuters) The draw for FIFA World Cup 2018 has thrown up eight somewhat balanced groups. (Source: Reuters)

The World Cup draw is often a decider of which team goes how far in FIFA’s flagship tournament. This year, a new rule of arranging teams in pots according to their world rankings was introduced. After Friday’s draw, one can say that the step has somewhat achieved its objective – to ensure the eight groups remain as balanced as possible. This was something that was never done before because of which there were situations such as in 2014 when England, Italy and Uruguay, three teams in the top 15 of the FIFA rankings, in the same group. This also means that we won’t be having many clash of the giants in the group stage. But there a few intersting match ups that we can look forward based on cureent form of the teams.

1. Portugal vs Spain

This is the match that easily made its way to the headlines as soon as the draw was over. Both teams topped their qualification group to get through in the first round itself. Portugal have been a vastly improved side and can no longer be called as one dependent on their captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Even then, Spain currently possess one of the most balanced squads in the competition and are one of the contendors for the title. They were unbeaten in their qualifying group and won all but one match; a 1-1 draw against Italy. Spain are the favourites to triumph in this match but Portugal can pull a fast one. They did just that when they snatched the Euro 2016 title from under the noses of Europe’s big guns.

2. Germany vs Sweden

At first glance, it may not look like much of a compeition but Sweden were pretty impressive in their qualifying campaign. They first outlasted the Netherlands to finish second behind France and qualify for the playoffs. There, they pulled off the almighty upset of knocking Italy out and then breaking a pitch side studio table. Germany may be looking as strong as ever but Sweden are a determined bunch. This will be Germany’s second match of the group stage which means that they will be under some pressure to win it. If they are not able to shake it off, Sweden won’t make their life any easier.

3. England vs Belgium

Belgium’s biggest stars all play for English clubs and so England fans truly will have to forget their club loyalties on this one. England’s first match is against Tunisia and the second one is against Belgium. They were knocked out in the group stage in 2014 but that was only the first time since 1958 that England have been knocked out in the first round of a World Cup finals, ignoring the two instances that they failed to qualify. Belgium too, suffered from stars like Eden Hazard being unable to turn on their best in Brazil. If players from both sides do play upto their potential, this will be one intriguing fixture indeed.

4. Argentina vs Croatia

Might seem an unlikely candidate simply because Croatia is not the name taken often in the same league as Argentina. But Argentina have a soft belly and Croatia have a midfield that currently comprises the likes of Ivan Perisic, Ivan Rakitic, captain Luka Modric and Mateo Brozovic and have the ever-dependable Mario Mandzukic up front. With so many players capable of providing inch-perfect balls into the box, Mandzukic can be a real menace and it was their hollow defence that pushed Argentina to the brink. Croatia also have a defence that gave away just 4 goals in 10 matches in the first round. Of course, it is to be noted that the said defence did not face the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain or Paulo Dybala.

