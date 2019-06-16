Toggle Menu
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Rampant Sweden pummel Thailand 5-1 to book last 16 spothttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/fifa-womens-world-cup-sweden-thailand-5-1-5783442/

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Rampant Sweden pummel Thailand 5-1 to book last 16 spot

Centre back Linda Sembrant broke the deadlock for Sweden with a thumping header off an Elin Rubensson free kick, before Sweden took control of the game and finished off the game with four more goals.

Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal (Reuters)

Sweden produced a breathtaking display of attacking football to thrash Thailand 5-1 in Nice on Sunday and book their place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup.

Thailand, coming off a record 13-0 loss to defending champions United States in their Group F opener, conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes as they struggled to win aerial battles against a much taller Swedish team.

Centre back Linda Sembrant broke the deadlock for Sweden with a thumping header off an Elin Rubensson free kick, before midfielder Kosovare Asllani pounced on a rebound to double their lead.

Fridolina Rolfo hammered in a third from outside the box as Sweden finished with three goals in the first half of a World Cup match for the first time since a third-place playoff win over Germany in 1991.

Advertising

Forward Lina Hurtig and Rubensson scored in the second half to add gloss to the scoreline, while forward Kanjana Sung-ngoen pulled one back for Thailand in the closing stages.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

It was a much improved display from Sweden, who peppered the Thailand goal with 34 attempts, after they laboured to a 2-0 victory over Chile in their opening match.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maurizio Sarri appointed as Juventus manager after Chelsea exit
2 Good time to have a new challenge somewhere else, says Paul Pogba
3 Watch: Canada book last-16 spot in FIFA World Cup