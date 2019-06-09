Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
142/3 (27.3)
New Zealand
vs
172 (41.1)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs England Highlights: England win by 106 runs
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain come from behind to beat South Africahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/fifa-womens-world-cup-span-defeats-south-africa-5771476/

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain come from behind to beat South Africa

After South Africa took a surprise lead through Thembi Kgatlana's first half goal, Spain came from behind to win the 3-1 in their first match of FIFA Women's World Cup.

Spain’s Lucia Garcia scores their third goal (Reuters)

Jennifer Hermoso netted two second-half penalties and substitute Lucia Garcia added a last-minute goal as Spain came from behind to beat South Africa 3-1 at the women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Hermoso tucked away spot-kicks in the 69th and 82nd minutes to give Spain a winning start to their Group B campaign after South Africa, in their maiden appearance at the finals, took a surprise first-half lead.

The first penalty came after a handball by South Africa captain Janine van Wyk and the second after follow through tackle by full back Nothando Vilakazi on Garcia which earned Vilakazi a second yellow card and a dismissal.

South Africa were on for a shock win after Thembi Kgatlana struck a powerful shot from the corner of the penalty area over the head of Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos in the 25th minute.

Advertising

The goal came after the South Africans had weathered Spain’s early dominance with desperate defending and then began to look threatening on the counter-attack.

African Women’s Footballer of the Year Kgatlana could have made it 2-0 but fluffed a tap-in opportunity at the back post in the 57th minute, not long after Hermoso had come close to an equaliser by striking the crossbar.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

But Spain’s superior fitness saw them dominate the last half hour and there were other chances for a more commanding scoreline. Garcia’s goal came from a ball straight down the middle of the pitch as she outsprinted the defence.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Croatia, Hungary win to pull away in Group E
2 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Giulia Gwinn wins it as Germany beat China 1-0 in their opener
3 King’s Cup: India beat Thailand 1-0 in Igor Stimac’s first win in charge, ends third