FIFA Women’s World Cup opening match at Stadium Australia set for record attendance; 1,00,000 can watch

FIFA have predicted a record attendance after announcing that the opening match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup between host nation Australia and Ireland on July 20, will be switched to the stadium where Cathy Freeman lit the Olympic Flame in 2000, according to insidethegames.com.

“The match is now set to take place at the 83,500 capacity Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will be known by its original name of Stadium Australia for the duration of the tournament,” the website reported.

“We have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway,” FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura said.

The home team, known as the “Matildas”, had set an attendance record in November 2021 when 36,109 watched their 3-0 defeat against the United States, the current World Cup holders, as per insidethegames.

Tournament ticket sales have already topped 500,000, organisers reported, for the competition set to feature 32 teams for the first time and is co-hosted by New Zealand.

“We want this match to set the tone for the rest of the tournament and it’ll be a great start to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 for the CommBank Matildas,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson was quoted as saying.

The match had originally been scheduled for the 42000 capacity Sydney Football Stadium which adjoins the Sydney Cricket Ground, and was a venue where Australia’s women played at the Sydney 2000 Olympics. Football Australia who are said to have lobbied hard for the move, the website added.

“The move from Sydney Football Stadium to Stadium Australia is big for Australian football and highlights the confidence which we have in the CommBank Matildas to draw a huge crowd for the first match of the tournament in Australia,” Johnson added.

“We see it as a great opportunity for Australia to showcase itself to a global football audience and we call on all supporters of the team and lovers of football to turn up for a fantastic day.”

“FIFA’s mission is to organise the biggest and best women’s World Cup in history this year, and fans, those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to Stadiums will be such an integral part of the tournament’s success,” Samoura was quoted as saying.

Additional tickets for the opening match are to go on sale at on Friday, February 24, at FIFA.com/Tickets. The second phase of ticket sales for the tournament closes on March 3 before a “last minute sales” window opens on April 11, exactly 100 days before the opening matchday, according to Insidethegames. The World Cup tournament is set to run from July 20 to August 20.