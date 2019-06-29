Toggle Menu
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands head into semis after 2-0 win over Italyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/fifa-womens-world-cup-netherlands-head-into-semis-after-2-0-win-over-italy-5806755/

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands head into semis after 2-0 win over Italy

The Dutch, who qualify for the last four of the tournament for the first time, will face the winners of Saturday's other quarter-final between Germany and Sweden in Rennes.

Netherlands’ Vivianne Miedema celebrates with teammates after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match (AP)

Second half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy in their women’s World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

The Dutch, who qualify for the last four of the tournament for the first time, will face the winners of Saturday’s other quarter-final between Germany and Sweden in Rennes.

Italy had the better of the chances in the first half but the European champions stepped up their game after the break and both goals came from set-piece deliveries from Sherida Spitse.

Defending World Cup champions the United States will face England in the opening semi-final on Tuesday in Lyon with the second semi on Wednesday.

