FIFA Women’s World Cup: Italy upset Australia with Barbara Bonansea double

After the Matildas were given an early lead by Sam Kerr, Italy bounced back to win the match 2-1 thanks to a Barbara Bonansea double, including a dramatic late winner in the opening game of Group C.

Soccer Football – Women’s World Cup – Group C – Australia v Italy – Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France – June 9, 2019 Italy’s Barbara Bonansea celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates REUTERS/Phil Noble

Barbara Bonansea scored twice to give Italy a surprise, last-gasp 2-1 victory against Australia in their opening Group C game at the women’s World Cup on Sunday.

The Azzurre, back at the World Cup after a 20-year absence, prevailed when striker Bonansea headed home from a free kick five minutes into stoppage time.

Australia captain Sam Kerr had opened the scoring by firing home on the rebound after her penalty was saved by Italy keeper Laura Giuliani in the 22nd minute.

Bonansea, however, equalised 11 minutes into the second half after a defensive blunder on the edge of the box.

Jamaica play Brazil in the other Group C game on Sunday.

