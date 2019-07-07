Toggle Menu
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Gianni Infantino and Emmanuel Macron booed at final ceremonyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/fifa-womens-world-cup-gianni-infantino-and-emmanuel-macron-booed-at-final-ceremony-5819775/

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Gianni Infantino and Emmanuel Macron booed at final ceremony

Macron and Infantino, the head of soccer's world governing body, were booed by the crowd at the women's World Cup final as the United States fans demanded equal pay for the players after their team won their fourth title.

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and French President Emmanuel Macron before receiving the trophy (Reuters)

The crowd at the women’s World Cup final booed FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and French president Emmanuel Macron as United States fans demanded equal pay for the players after their team claimed a fourth global title by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.

Macron and Infantino, the head of soccer’s world governing body, were turned on by the supporters as they approached the ceremony podium — a sharp contrast with the hero-like reception given to player of the match Megan Rapinoe by the 57,900 crowd.

The U.S. captain, the leading voice for equal pay in a sport where the men are far better paid than the women, scored the opening goal with a VAR-awarded penalty in the 61st minute at the sold-out Groupama Stadium.

Rose Lavelle rounded off the victory eight minutes later as the Americans added to their 1991, 1999 and 2015 world titles.

Advertising

Earlier this year, members of the U.S. squad were named as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the national soccer federation alleging gender discrimination.

It was filed in federal court last month and says the women are not paid the same as their male counterparts.

On Saturday, Rapinoe launched a scathing attack on FIFA, saying the organisation did not respect the women’s game.

Rapinoe said FIFA’s decision to allow the men’s Copa America final and Gold Cup showpiece to take place on the same day as the women’s final was “unbelievable”.

Rapinoe shook Infantino and Macron’s hands as she received her medal.

“It’s unbelievable to know all the people who put in so much in this group,” she said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“We have all our families and friends here. It’s surreal. I don’t know how to feel right now. It’s ridiculous.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States becomes world champions for the fourth time
2 Copa America Final 2019 Live Streaming, Brazil vs Peru Live Stream: When and where to watch?
3 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Final Highlights: United States win it for the fourth time