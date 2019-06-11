FIFA Women’s World Cup: Dzsenifer Marozsan ruled out for group phase

Toggle Menu
After breaking a toe against China in the opening match of Women's World Cup, Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the matches against Spain on Wednesday and South Africa next week.

Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan, left, and China’s Zhang Rui fight for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group B match (AP)

German midfield stalwart Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the rest of the women’s World Cup group phase after breaking a toe in their Group B opening win over China on Saturday.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who helped Olympique Lyonnais to a record-extending 13th consecutive league title and fourth straight Champions League crown and won the French League’s best player award for the third year in a row, will miss their matches against Spain on Wednesday and South Africa next week.

“She has a broken toe and that means that we cannot count on her for the group phase,” Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters in France on Tuesday.

“We will try to get her back on the pitch at the World Cup, but I cannot give a precise prognosis.”

Germany, looking to return to the world elite, are unbeaten in their last 13 matches – the longest winning streak of any team in the tournament in France.

“I feel for her on a personal level. You cannot replace her because she has special qualities and abilities,” Voss-Tecklenburg said.

Germany won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007 but were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2011 and finished fourth in 2015.

