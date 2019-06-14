FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia fight back to beat Brazil as Marta scores landmark goal

Australia came from two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2 in the women’s World Cup on Thursday, as an own goal from Monica capped a superb fightback and overshadowed a milestone goal for Marta.

Marta, 33, became the first player to score at five different World Cups as she put Brazil ahead from the penalty spot with a record-extending 16th World Cup goal before Cristiane doubled the lead.

Caitlin Foord reduced the arrears on the stroke of halftime before Chloe Logarzo equalised and Monica beat her own keeper to hand Australia all three points.

Brazil and Australia both have three points in Group C as do Italy, who take on Jamaica on Friday after beating the Matildas in their opening match.