Toggle Menu
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Alex Morgan says U.S likely to make a team decision on Trump invitehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/fifa-womens-world-cup-alex-morgan-team-decision-on-trump-invite-5817413/

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Alex Morgan says U.S likely to make a team decision on Trump invite

U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe's comments that she would not attend any White House celebration prompted US President Donald Trump to respond in a series of tweets and caused plenty of controversy.

United States’ Alex Morgan during the Women’s World Cup semifinal against England (AP Photo)

United States forward Alex Morgan said that any decision about whether to accept an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House would only come after Sunday’s World Cup final and would likely be a collective team choice.

U.S. winger Megan Rapinoe’s forceful comments that she would not attend any White House celebration prompted Trump to respond in a series of tweets and caused plenty of controversy.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s final against the Netherlands, Morgan said such talk had been premature but suggested such a visit was unlikely.

“I think we will make that decision after we finish Sunday’s game. I think there has been a lot of talk prematurely about the White House and about Trump but first we have to do business and then I think you guys know the answer to the question anyways,” she said.

Advertising

An invitation from the president to celebrate at the White House is regularly offered to successful American sports teams and individuals, such as Olympic gold medalists.

Asked if she could imagine a situation where some players attended while others stayed away, Morgan said that was unlikely.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“I can’t say 100 percent but this team is very close and we have always made decisions together so I can’t really see us deciding to part in that way but at the same time if someone feels strongly then who are we to tell them to do or not do something,” she said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Igor Stimac names 25-member probable list for Intercontinental Cup
2 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands ‘love’ underdog status in World Cup final, says van de Donk
3 Copa America: Surprising Peru is going for one last upset in the final