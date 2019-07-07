FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final Live Score, United States vs Netherlands Live Score Streaming:

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Final Live Score Streaming Online, United States vs Netherlands Final Football Live Score Streaming Online: The United States are aiming to retain the FIFA World Cup trophy as they face European champions the Netherlands in the final in Lyon on Sunday. The USA have lived up to their status as favourites coming into the tournament by becoming the first team ever to reach three consecutive women’s World Cup finals. Despite beginning their defence of the trophy with a World Cup record 13-0 victory over Thailand, they have had to fight to get through the knockout rounds, edging out Spain, hosts France and then England on their way.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are hoping to cause a major upset and strike a blow for Europe at just their second World Cup, two years after being crowned European champions on home soil. The Dutch will be sweating over the fitness of their star player Lieke Martens, winner of the FIFA Best Women’s Player award in 2017, who was taken off at halftime in the semi-final win over Sweden with a toe injury.