FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Final Live Score, United States vs Netherlands Live Score Streaming

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final Live Score Streaming Online, United States vs Netherlands Final Football Live Score Streaming Online: The United States defend their title on Sunday as they fight for glory against the Dutch in the FIFA World Cup final.

United States vs Netherlands, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Live Streaming:

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Final Live Score Streaming Online, United States vs Netherlands Final Football Live Score Streaming Online: The United States are aiming to retain the FIFA World Cup trophy as they face European champions the Netherlands in the final in Lyon on Sunday. The USA have lived up to their status as favourites coming into the tournament by becoming the first team ever to reach three consecutive women’s World Cup finals. Despite beginning their defence of the trophy with a World Cup record 13-0 victory over Thailand, they have had to fight to get through the knockout rounds, edging out Spain, hosts France and then England on their way.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are hoping to cause a major upset and strike a blow for Europe at just their second World Cup, two years after being crowned European champions on home soil. The Dutch will be sweating over the fitness of their star player Lieke Martens, winner of the FIFA Best Women’s Player award in 2017, who was taken off at halftime in the semi-final win over Sweden with a toe injury.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final Live Score, United States vs Netherlands Live Score Streaming:

US looking for spark

A wayward pass from Alex Morgan couldn't find Tobin Heath. USA still trying to find the spark that the trio of Rapinoe, Morgan and Heath have had between them for so many years. USA 0-0 NED, 22 mins.

Netherlands impressive

The Dutch have been impressive considering their opponent have always scored within the first fifteen minutes of a game in the World Cup. Lot of tussling going in midfield, with Rapinoe going down after a shoulder push from Dekker. Either side yet to find a clear cut chance. 

Corner kick

Rapinoe chases the ball, and her cross hits van Lunteren. USA have their first corner of the game. The corner kick ends up in the hands of van Veenendaal.

United States still settling

Ertz robs Martens of the ball and fails to start a counter-attack. Lindsey Horan, on the other hand, is fit and on the bench, a tactical move from Ellis to bench the best midfielder on the team. United States surely need some creativity in the middle.

Yellow card for Spitse

Rose Lavelle is fouled by Sherida Spitse, and it's the game's first yellow card from referee Stepahnie Frappart. Tobin Heath over the free kick, and it is well defended by the Dutch.

Anyone's game

Netherlands trying to put the pressure on with the game going through Miedema and Martens. US break through the right flank with heath failing to put the ball into a proper place inside the Dutch box. 

Match's underway

Both teams are starting with a 4-3-3 with United States manager Jill Ellis and Netherlands manager Sarina Weigman looking tensed. United States with much of the possession down the right flank.

Starting lineups

United States: Naeher, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn, Mewis, Ertz, Lavelle, Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe (C)

Netherlands: van Veenendaal (C), van Lunteren, Dekker, van der Gragt, Bloodworth, Groenen, van de Donk, Spitse, Beerensteyn, Miedema, Martens 

The final is here!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Parc Olympique Lyonnais, in Lyon, France. Three-time World Cup winner United States are up against Netherlands. The teams are heading out now with captains Megan Rapinoe and Sari van Veenendaal leading them. Match begins in ten minutes.

Lieke Martens was taken off at halftime in the semi-final win over Sweden suffering from continued pain in a toe injury. The Barcelona player picked up the injury during a goal celebration in the round of 16 win over Japan and despite the best efforts of medical staff is still far from sure of starting the final. "She is preparing for the game. We are not sure if she can start, but we are working on it. We don’t know the outcome yet so we will decide tomorrow (Sunday) morning," said Wiegman.

