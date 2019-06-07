FIFA Women’s Football World Cup 2019 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Teams, Venues, Match Dates and Timings: All you need to know about Women’s World Cup

Women’s Football World Cup 2019 Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Teams, Groups: The eighth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, hosted by France, kicks off on Saturday in the Parc des Princes in Paris, with the hosts taking on the Korean Republic in their Group A match. 24 teams from across the world will congregate in the European nation, also the winners of last summer’s marquee FIFA event for the men. The finals will take place on Sunday, July 7, in the city of European champions Olympique Lyon Feminin.

The 24 teams are divided into 4 groups of 6, with the top two of each group qualifying into the knockout stages, to be joined by the four best third-placed teams in the group stages. From then on in, the matches are straight knockouts.

The favourites going into the tournament have to be the USA (called the USWNT), already three-time champions. The hosts themselves stand a good chance. However, these two teams might run into each other as early as the quarter-finals should they perform to their fullest, and it is the potential of this match-up that hangs over the tournament. The victor of that match may well go onto win the entire tournament.

Other teams which would have high hopes are Germany, England, and Australia. England boasts of a victory over the USWNT in the SheBelieves Cup in March, Australia of arguably the best player at the World Cup in striker Sam Kerr, and Germany of the powerhouse behind Lyon’s four consecutive Women’s UCL titles, Dzenifer Maroszan.

Groups

Group A – France, Korea Republic, Norway, Nigeria

Group B – Germany, China PR, Spain, South Africa

Group C – Italy, Australia, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D – England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E – Netherlands, New Zealand, Canada, Cameroon

Group F – Sweden, USA, Chile, Thailand

Schedule

Group Stage

Saturday, 8 June

France vs Korea Republic (Group A) – Match 1 – Parc des Prince, Paris – 12.30 am

Germany vs China PR (Group B) – Match 2 – Roazhan Park, Rennes – 6.30 pm

Spain vs South Africa (Group B) – Match 3 – Stade Océane, Le Havre – 9.30 pm

Sunday, 9 June

Norway vs Nigeria (Group A) – Match 4 – Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims – 12.30 am

Australia vs Italy (Group C) – Match 5 – Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes – 4.30 pm

Brazil vs Jamaica (Group C) – Match 6 – Stade des Alpes, Grenoble – 6.30 pm

England vs Scotland (Group D) – Match 7 – Stade de Nice, Nice – 9.30 pm

Monday, 10 June

Argentina vs Japan (Group D)- Match 8 – Parc des Prince, Paris- 9.30 pm

Tuesday, 11 June

Canada vs Cameroon (Group E) – Match 9 – Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier – 12.30am

New Zealand vs Netherlands (Group E) – Match 10 – Stade Océane, Le Havre – 6.30 pm

Chile vs Sweden (Group F) – Match 11 – Roazhan Park, Rennes – 9.30 pm

Wednesday, 12 June

USA vs Thailand (Group F) – Match 12 – Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims – 12.30 am

Nigeria vs Korea Republic (Group A) – Match 13 – Stade des Alpes, Grenoble – 6.30 pm

Germany vs Spain (Group B) – Match 14 – Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes – 9.30 pm

Thursday, 13 June

France vs Norway (Group A) – Match 15 – Stade de Nice, Nice – 12.30 am

Australia vs Brazil (Group C) – Match 16 – Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier – 9.30 pm

Friday, 14 June

South Africa vs China PR (Group B) – Match 17 – Parc des Princes, Paris – 12.30 am

Japan vs Scotland (Group D) – Match 18 – Roazhan Park, Rennes – 6.30 pm

Jamaica vs Italy (Group C) – Match 19 – Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims – 9.30 pm

Saturday, 15 June

England vs Argentina (Group D) – Match 20 – Stade Océane, Le Havre – 12.30 am

Netherlands vs Cameroon (Group E) – Match 21 – Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes – 6.30 pm

Sunday, 16 June

Canada vs New Zealand (Group E) – Match 22 – Stade des Alpes, Grenoble – 12.30 am

Sweden vs Thailand (Group F) – Match 23 – Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes – 6.30 pm

USA vs Chile (Group F) – Match 24 – Parc des Princes, Paris – 9.30 pm

Monday, 17 June

China vs Spain (Group B) – Match 25 – Stade Océane, Le Havre – 9.30 pm

South Africa vs Germany (Group B) – Match 26 – Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier – 9.30 pm

Tuesday, 18 June

Nigeria vs France (Group A) – Match 27 – Roazhan Park, Rennes – 12.30 am

Korea Republic vs Norway (Group A) – Match 28 – Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims – 12.30 am

Wednesday, 19 June

Jamaica vs Australia (Group C) – Match 29 – Stade des Alpes, Grenoble – 12.30 am

Italy vs Brazil (Group C) – Match 30 – Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes – 12.30 am

Thursday, 20 June

Japan vs England (Group D) – Match 31 – Stade de Nice, Nice -12.30 am

Scotland vs Argentina (Group D) – Match 32 – Parc des Princes, Paris – 12.30 am

Cameroon vs New Zealand (Group E) – Match 33 – Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier – 9.30 pm

Netherlands vs Canada (Group E) – Match 34 – Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims – 9.30 pm

Friday, 21 June

Sweden vs USA (Group F) – Match 35 – Stade Océane, Le Havre – 12.30 am

Thailand vs Chile (Group F) – Match 36 – Roazhan Park, Rennes – 12.30 am

Round of 16

Saturday, 22 June

1B vs 3A/C/D – Match 37 – Stade des Alpes, Grenoble – 8.30 pm

Sunday, 23 June

2A vs 2C – Match 38 – Stade de Nice, Nice – 12.30 am

1D vs 3B/E/F – Match 39 – Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes – 8.30 pm

Monday, 24 June

1A vs 3C/D/E – Match 40 – Stade Océane, Le Havre – 12.30 am

2B vs 1F – Match 41 – Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims – 9.30 pm

Tuesday, 25 June

2F vs 2E – Match 42 – Parc des Princes, Paris – 12.30 am

1C vs 3A/B/F – Match 43 – Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier – 9.30 pm

Wednesday, 26 June

1E vs 2D – Match 44 – Roazhan Park, Rennes – 12.30 am

Quarter-finals

Friday, 28 June

W37 vs W39 – Match 45 – Stade Océane, Le Havre – 12.30 am

Saturday, 29 June

W40 vs W41 – Match 46 – Parc des Princes, Paris – 12.30 am

W43 vs W44 – Match 47 – Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes – 6.30 pm

W38 vs W42 – Match 48 – Roazhan Park, Rennes – 9.30 pm

Semi-finals

Wednesday, 3 July

W45 vs W46 – Match 49 – Stade de Lyon, Lyon – 12.30 am

Thursday, 4 July

W47 vs W48 – Match 50 – Stade de Lyon, Lyon – 12.30 am

Third-place playoff

Saturday, 6 July

RU49 vs RU 50 – Match 51 – Stade de Nice, Nice – 8.30 pm

Final

Sunday, 7 July

W49 vs W50 – Match 52 – Stade de Lyon, Lyon – 8.30 pm