FIFA withdraws claim of one million tickets sold at World Cup

FIFA has withdrawn a claim that 1 million tickets have been sold for the Women's World Cup and now says the total includes people paying nothing to attend games, including VIPs and even medical staff

Young fans wearing Japanese flag hair ribbons sit on the stand prior the start of the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Argentina and Japan at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo) 

FIFA has withdrawn a claim that 1 million tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup and now says the total includes people paying nothing to attend games, including VIPs and even medical staff.

FIFA deleted a tweet posted on Tuesday that said: “One million tickets for the (at)FIFAWWC 2019 have now been sold!”

The sport’s governing body told The Associated Press on Wednesday that 1 million tickets had been “allocated,” which includes those sold to fans and provided for free.

FIFA says the one million total also includes “delegations of the teams playing, commercial affiliates, observers, medical and technical staff.”

FIFA has already pulled back from a claim that 20 of the 52 matches were sold out, saying Tuesday that only 14 matches had no availability.

