FIFA warns of ‘concerted and ongoing effort’ to undermine Gianni Infantino

FIFA on Saturday issued a warning concerning a “concerted and ongoing effort” aimed at undermining Gianni Infantino, asserting that any challenges to his position must comply with the democratic protocols and statutes of the governing body.

Following the failure of the FIFA President’s plan to secure roughly $4.2 billion by selling a share in the commercial rights of the World Cup and additional tournaments, an increasingly intense dispute regarding his leadership has emerged. The plan faced immediate backlash, including a unanimous vow from all 55 UEFA nations to boycott all FIFA competitions, including next summer’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil and the 2030 men’s World Cup, unless the proposal was abandoned in its entirety. Further internal pressure mounted when Infantino’s senior advisor, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned in protest, unequivocally opposing the deal and stating that the body was “mortgaging football’s future without any compelling justification”.