Toggle Menu
FIFA Under-20 World Cup draw: US to play Ukraine, Nigeria and Qatarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/fifa-under-20-world-cup-draw-us-to-play-ukraine-nigeria-and-qatar-5599793/

FIFA Under-20 World Cup draw: US to play Ukraine, Nigeria and Qatar

Sixteen teams advance to the second round - the top two in each group and the best four third-place teams. The final is in Lodz on June 15.

The US open Group D play against Ukraine on May 24, then faces Nigeria three days later and Qatar on May 30, according to Sunday’s draw. (FIFA Twitter)

The United States were drawn to play Ukraine, Nigeria and Qatar in the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

The US open Group D play against Ukraine on May 24, then faces Nigeria three days later and Qatar on May 30, according to Sunday’s draw. The first two matches are in Bielsko-Biala and the third in Tychy.

Sixteen teams advance to the second round – the top two in each group and the best four third-place teams. The final is in Lodz on June 15.

The U.S reached the quarterfinals two years ago with a roster that included Josh Sargent, Tyler Adams, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Erik Palmer-Brown. Sargent scored four goals and earned the Silver Boot for the Americans, who were eliminated by eventual runner-up Venezuela.

Defending champion England failed to qualify.

The rest of the draw:

Group A – Colombia, Poland, Senegal, Tahiti

Group B – Ecuador, Japan, Italy, Mexico

Group C – Honduras, New Zealand, Norway, Uruguay

Group E – France, Mali, Panama, Saudi Arabia

Group F – Argentina, Portugal, South Africa South Korea

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Eden Hazard has the talent to play for Real Madrid, says Jose Mourinho
2 Ligue 1 roundup: After resisting Barcelona, Lyon lose 2-0 to Monaco
3 Serie A Roundup: VAR in the centre of storm after Fiorentina awarded 101st minute penalty in 3-3 draw vs Inter