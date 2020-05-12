FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India postponed to February 2021

FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup has been postponed to February next year. FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup has been postponed to February next year.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup has new dates, thanks to the global pandemic that has brought the sporting world to a halt. The tournament, which was earlier scheduled to be held in India in November this year, will now be played in February 2021. It will kickstart on February 17 and will conclude on March 7.

The football governing body issued a statement in this regard which also mentioned the changes that were made in the eligibility criteria along with the dates. It stated that a player born on and after January 1, 2003 and on and before December 31, 2005 would be eligible to participate in the tournament.

There will be 16 teams participating, with hosts India being the automatic qualifiers. It will be India’s maiden appearance in the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The #U17WWC will take place in five cities in India 🇮🇳. ✅ Ahmedabad

✅ Bhubaneswar

✅ Guwahati

✅ Kolkata

✅ Navi Mumbai

The decision to postpone the games was taken by the FIFA-Confederations working group which was recently established by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to address the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The women’s age group showpiece was earlier planned from November 2-21. It has been spread across the country in five different cities which include Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai. The official schedule of the tournament was announced in February and Navi Mumbai was to host the final.

