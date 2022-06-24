FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: India drawn with USA, Brazil and Morocco in Group A

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup draw is in the rearview mirror and we now know the match dates of the Indian U-17 Women’s team who are in Group A along with Brazil, Morocco and USA.

Hosts India will play USA on October 11, Morocco on October 14 and Brazil on October 17. All the matches will be played in Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Group B has Germany, Nigeria, New Zealand and Chile while Group C consists of Spain, Colombia, Mexico and China. The last group that is Group D has Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France.

📅 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐬 ✍️ 11th – India 🇮🇳 vs USA 🇺🇸

14th – India 🇮🇳 vs Morocco 🇲🇦

17th – Brazil 🇧🇷 vs India 🇮🇳 FIFA #U17WWC debut 🔜 and an opportunity for all involved to #KickOffTheDream 🎇 pic.twitter.com/jLQpXlp79m — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2022

This is the second time India are hosting a FIFA tournament after the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017. The World Cup will start on October 11 and the final will take place on October 30.

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Goa’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium are the venues for all the matches. Navi Mumbai will host the final while the semi-finals will be played in Goa.