FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: India drawn with USA, Brazil and Morocco in Group A

Friday, June 24, 2022
This is the second time India are hosting a FIFA tournament after the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017. The World Cup will start on October 11 and the final will take place on October 30.

June 24, 2022 4:54:33 pm
Hosts India will play USA on October 11, Morocco on October 14 and Brazil on October 17. All the matches will be played in Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Twitter)

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup draw is in the rearview mirror and we now know the match dates of the Indian U-17 Women’s team who are in Group A along with Brazil, Morocco and USA.

Hosts India will play USA on October 11, Morocco on October 14 and Brazil on October 17. All the matches will be played in Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Group B has Germany, Nigeria, New Zealand and Chile while Group C consists of Spain, Colombia, Mexico and China. The last group that is Group D has Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France.

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Goa’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium are the venues for all the matches. Navi Mumbai will host the final while the semi-finals will be played in Goa.

