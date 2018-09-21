Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
FIFA to upgrade flights, raise prize money for Women’s World Cup

In a concession to women's football, FIFA will start funding business-class flights for some 2019 Women's World Cup teams' travel to France.

By: AP | Published: September 21, 2018 9:44:50 am
Currently, FIFA offers “business-class return flights for 50 people” to all men’s World Cup delegations. (AP Photo)
FIFA official Emily Shaw also tells a women’s sports law conference total prize money will “significantly increase” from $15 million shared among 24 teams at the 2015 edition.

She says the total sum will be confirmed by the FIFA Council, which meets from Oct. 25-26 in Rwanda.

FIFA has been urged to close an equality gap between women’s and men’s World Cups. The 32 men’s teams will share $440 million prize money in 2022.

Currently, FIFA offers “business-class return flights for 50 people” to all men’s World Cup delegations.

Shaw, FIFA’s head of women’s football governance, says flight upgrades will be paid except for team flights under four hours.

