FIFA to allow real-time video tactics during hydration breaks at 2026 World Cup

Managers will be allowed to use laptops during hydration breaks at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to a report in The Athletic, coaches and support staff will have access to laptops throughout the tournament.

The players, however, will have to stay on the field during these breaks, which would mean that they won’t be able to cross the touchline to huddle around the laptop on the bench. However, there are no laws that explicitly prevent players from studying a laptop kept next to a touchline while staying on the field.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), football’s lawmakers, say that coaches can use electronic equipment during a match.