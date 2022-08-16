FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to ‘third party influence’

Updated: August 16, 2022 7:21:38 am
FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to “undue influence from third parties”, world soccer’s governing body said on Monday.
The suspension also means that the Under-17 women’s World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30, cannot be held in the country as planned.
The Supreme Court of India had disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF’s constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months.
In response, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation sent a team led by AFC general secretary Windsor John to meet Indian football stakeholders and laid down a roadmap for the AIFF to amend its statutes by the end of July and subsequently conclude elections at the latest by Sept. 15.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said in Monday’s statement.
Earlier this month, the Indian court ordered elections to be held promptly and said the elected committee would be an interim body for a period of three months.
The elections of the AIFF, formerly led by FIFA Council member Praful Patel, were to be held by December 2020 but were delayed due to an impasse over amendments to its constitution.
“FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved,” FIFA added.
According to FIFA statutes, member federations must be free from legal and political interference in their respective countries. FIFA has previously suspended other national associations over similar cases.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Convict seeks inquiry into police report on absconding accused
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
A Chinese spy ship docks in Lanka today — why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Too dangerous for IAEA to go through Kyiv to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says Moscow
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Ola Electric to enter EV car segment, eyes first model by 2024
Fifth rate hike since April: SBI raises MCLR by 20 bps; EMIs to get dearer
Address to nation on 76th I-Day: PM says women’s power key to national progress, flags nepotism and corruption
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death: ‘My nephew is dead because of his caste… We are living in fear’
In Kabul, Taliban celebrates 1 yr in power but few civilians, no women
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowest since 2016
Officials of social justice department to stay overnight at student hostels
On Aug 17, 3rd leg of Aaditya’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad
Maharashtra: CM flags off Azadi Express, new Metro train