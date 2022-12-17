FIFA rejects Ukrainian president Zelensky’s request to share message of peace before World Cup final

FIFA has reportedly rejected a request from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, to share a message of world peace ahead of the World Cup final’s kick-off on Sunday.

Ahead of the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for a ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup

According to CNN, talks between FIFA and Ukraine are still ongoing. Their report cites a source who suggests Zelensky was prepared to appear via video link at the stadium in Qatar, only for the approach to be “rebuffed”.

At a news conference Friday, Infantino said FIFA had stopped some “political statements” in Qatar because it has to “take care of everyone.”

“We are a global organization and we don’t discriminate against anyone,” Infantino said.

“We are defending values, we are defending human rights and rights of everyone at the World Cup. Those fans and the billions watching on TV, they have their own problems. They just want to watch 90 or 120 minutes without having to think about anything, but just enjoying a little moment of pleasure and joy. We have to give them a moment when they can forget about their problems and enjoy football.”

Following Russia’s invasion, the football governing body has kicked out Russian football team.

“Subsequent to the decision of 28 February 2022 taken jointly with the UEFA Executive Committee to suspend all Russian teams from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice, the Bureau of the FIFA Organising Committee decided that Poland will receive a bye to the final of Path B due to take place on 29 March 2022, in which they will face the winners of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic,” a FIFA statement at the time revealed.