scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

FIFA rejects Denmark request to wear shirts with human rights message

FIFA declined to comment. Its rules stipulate that any team equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.

A worker cleans a sculpture of the World Cup trophy in front of Al Thumama Stadium ahead of the World Cup . (Reuters)

The Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Thursday that FIFA had rejected Denmark’s request to train at the World Cup in shirts with the words “human rights for all” on them.

The DBU said in 2021 that their two training kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar while also minimising the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities promoting the World Cup hosts’ events.

Qatar has come under intense pressure over its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws, leading many participating teams to raise concerns. The country has denied claims that workers were exploited. “We have today got a message from FIFA that the training shirts our players were to train in, where it would say ‘human rights for all’ at the stomach (of the shirt), have been rejected due to technical reasons, which is regrettable,” DBU chief executive Jakob Jensen told Ritzau news agency.

FIFA declined to comment. Its rules stipulate that any team equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We believe the message “human rights for all” is universal and not a political call, but something everyone can support,” Jensen said. FIFA wrote to World Cup teams this month urging them to focus on soccer in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political issues.

Kit manufacturer Hummel said in September it had toned down the details on Denmark’s World Cup jerseys and released a black kit as a protest against Qatar’s human rights record ahead of the tournament. Denmark play their first game of the World Cup against Tunisia in Group D on Nov. 22.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 05:40:44 pm
Next Story

Amid battle with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa says she is unaffected by what others think of her: ‘Aaapko aur aapke bhagwaan ko pata hai…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 11: Latest News