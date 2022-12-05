scorecardresearch
FIFA reject France complaint on Griezmann goal against Tunisia

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has dismissed the protest submitted by the French Football Association in relation to the Tunisia v. France FIFA World Cup match played on 30 November," FIFA said in a statement.

Referee Matthew Conger gestures towards France's Antoine Griezmann as his goal is disallowed during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France’s protest about Antoine Griezmann’s goal being ruled out in the game against Tunisia in their final World Cup Group D game has been rejected by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, the governing body said on Monday.

France filed the complaint as a last-gasp equaliser by Griezmann was disallowed following a video review after the final whistle.

Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside when Aurelien Tchouameni sent the ball into the area.

The ball was deflected by a Tunisian defender into the path of Griezmann, who was onside at that point, but the effort was disallowed and Tunisia won the game 1-0.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 10:28:15 pm
