FIFA refused France’s request to wear black armband for Didier Deschamps’ mom

FIFA reportedly refused to allow France players to wear black armbands for the game against Norway in honour of Didier Deschamps’ mother, Ginette Deschamps, who died this week.
A report in The Athletic, quoting the French Football Federation, stated that they had requested FIFA for permission for the black armbands for France’s final group game, but the global governing body of football turned it down.
The French federation also reportedly mistook the minute of silence before the France versus Norway game to be in honour of Ginette Deschamps only to learn later that it was being held to honour victims of the Venezuela earthquake.
Deschamps missed the game against Norway to attend his mother’s funeral. He learnt about her demise on Tuesday morning. In his absence, assistant coach Guy Stephan has taken temporary charge of the squad. Stephan was seen bringing out a bouquet of flowers ahead of the Norway game to honour Deschamps’ mother.
Stephan said Deschamps would rejoin the team for its next training session on Saturday.
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The 57-year-old Deschamps had previously announced he is stepping down as France coach after the tournament, 14 years after taking charge, which makes him one of the longest serving managers in international football.
The former France captain led Les Bleus to World Cup glory in 2018 and his team lost the final to Argentina in 2022 in a penalty shootout.
Before the game, French fans in attendance displayed a banner reading “AVEC TOI DIDIER” (With you Didier), acknowledging France’s coach.
France thumped Norway 4-1 in their final group game, where Norway opted to bench 10 of their starting XI players from the previous game, including stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. The duo did not event come on as substitutes in the France vs Norway chash.