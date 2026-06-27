FIFA refused France’s request to wear black armband for Didier Deschamps’ mom

France head coach Didier Deschamps attends a training session ahead of the team's World Cup Group I football match against Iraq in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

FIFA reportedly refused to allow France players to wear black armbands for the game against Norway in honour of Didier Deschamps’ mother, Ginette Deschamps, who died this week.

A report in The Athletic, quoting the French Football Federation, stated that they had requested FIFA for permission for the black armbands for France’s final group game, but the global governing body of football turned it down.

The French federation also reportedly mistook the minute of silence before the France versus Norway game to be in honour of Ginette Deschamps only to learn later that it was being held to honour victims of the Venezuela earthquake.