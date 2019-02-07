FIFA Rankings: India drop outside top-100, Belgium remain top

India have dropped six places in the latest FIFA Rankings released on February 7 (Thursday) and the first of the year. India’s points tally has gone from 1240 to 1219 which has seen the Blue Tigers slide to 103rd in the rankings. In their most recent outing, India were bundled out of the Asian Cup in the group stages.

At the premier continental tournament played in UAE, India started off with a big 4-1 win over Thailand. However, they lost 2-0 to hosts UAE thereafter and then 1-0 to Bahrain in crunch fixture. Had India been able to hold Bahrain to a draw, they would have progressed to the knockout stages. Their dream of playing the knockouts were shattered by Jamal Rashid in the first minute of stoppage time after the 90 minutes. The Bahraini player converted the penalty kick to give them a pivotal win.

The last time India were outside the top-100 in the FIFA rankings was on February 15, 2018.

Asian Cup champions Qatar have made giant strides in the rankings. Their maiden title has seen them gain 38 places to move up to 55th place in the update. This is their best position since 1993.

No games for other confederations has meant no changes in the top-20 with Belgium continuing to be the top-ranked side in the world. Iran are the highest ranked side to force any change as they’ve jumped seven places to 22nd – remaining the top-ranked Asian side in the world.

Other changes includes, Asian Cup finalists Japan (27th, up 23), while South Korea (38th, up 15), UAE (67th, up 12) and Jordan (97th, up 12) all registered double-digit gains. There were also significant upwards moves by the likes of Iraq (80th, up 8) and Uzbekistan (89th, up 6).

As a result of the update, Asia has boosted its numbers in the Ranking’s top 50. The AFC is now represented by four teams, up one on the last edition, and now stands level with Africa, whose numbers have been reduced by Congo (51st, down 2) dropping out.