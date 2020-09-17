Belgium top first FIFA rankings since pandemic shutdown, Portugal enter top 5

Portugal rose two spots in the FIFA rankings. (Reuters Photo)

The first FIFA men’s world rankings for five months were still led by Belgium on Thursday after the shutdown of European teams during the coronavirus pandemic ended in September.

Belgium lead an unchanged top four nations from 2018 World Cup winner France, Brazil — which has yet to play in 2020 — and England.

Portugal, the reigning European and UEFA Nations League champion, rose two places to No. 5.

India fell one spot in the rankings to be ranked 109. They are the 19th placed side in Asia.

Forget about today’s @FIFAcom ranking…….this is the only rankings list that @IndianFootball needs to focus on right now: pic.twitter.com/zdydQNHOLG — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) September 17, 2020

Rankings after the November international break will decide seedings when FIFA draws the European qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup in early December.

The 10 highest-ranked European teams will be top-seeded in groups where only the winner will advance directly to the finals tournament in Qatar. Three more teams will qualify through playoffs scheduled in March 2022.

Currently, Germany are the ninth-best European ranked No. 14, and No. 15 Switzerland would take the last top-seeded place in the draw. Denmark are next at No. 16.

Senegal are the top-ranked African nation at No. 20, and No. 28 Japan lead Asian confederation teams.

World Cup host Qatar are ranked No. 55.

