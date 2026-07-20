FIFA to probe Argentina over players’ violent conduct after World Cup final

FIFA is set to investigate Argentina for the behaviour of some of their players after the final whistle of the World Cup final vs Spain. After losing the final 1-0, Leandro Paredes was involved in an altercation with several Spanish players, including Eric Garcia and Gavi, Sky Sports reported. The Argentine was shown a red card for violent conduct.
It is unclear what the provocation was but in videos floating on social media, Garcia can be seen falling on the ground in the seconds after the referee blew the final whistle. He then gets up and has heated words with Paredes who then proceeds to push Garcia away with a hand on the latter’s neck.
Additionally, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina also reportedly attempted to knock over Rodri who was running across the field to celebrate the win. Argentina coach Roberto Ayala was also seen trying to punch Dani Olmo in the face.
BREAKING: FIFA are set to investigate the behaviour of Argentina after the final whistle at the World Cup final. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Z1soC4thpt
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 20, 2026
In the match, substitute Ferran Torres crashed home the winner at the start of the second period of extra time as Spain beat a toothless but resilient Argentina side 1-0 to win the World Cup for the second time in a largely frustrating final.
The European champions dominated the contest against their South American equivalents but got no reward for their efforts until 37 seconds after the final break of the match when winger Nico Williams headed Pedro Porro’s cross back into the path of his fellow substitute Torres, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.
🚨🥊 Full scenes after final whistle.@MickyJnr__ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZXCvAFkHwy
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2026
Argentina, reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of the initial 90 minutes, had been looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back titles but failed to fire a single shot at the Spain goal until that point.
Jaja, es Molina el que empieza todo pegando a Rodri. Hay que largar a todo el clan loser este ya, que encima de macarras, perdedores e insoportables, son malísimos. pic.twitter.com/Wk6C0fwABY
— The Lion (@loloutlaw) July 19, 2026
With their title on the line, they finally showed attacking intent in the final minutes but it was too little, too late and their 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi was destined to end up a loser in his third and probably last World Cup final.
Spain’s bench cleared as they celebrated matching their 2010 triumph and there was an ugly melee on the pitch involving Argentina players.