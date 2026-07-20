FIFA to probe Argentina over players’ violent conduct after World Cup final

Spain's Gavi, left, falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

FIFA is set to investigate Argentina for the behaviour of some of their players after the final whistle of the World Cup final vs Spain. After losing the final 1-0, Leandro Paredes was involved in an altercation with several Spanish players, including Eric Garcia and Gavi, Sky Sports reported. The Argentine was shown a red card for violent conduct.

It is unclear what the provocation was but in videos floating on social media, Garcia can be seen falling on the ground in the seconds after the referee blew the final whistle. He then gets up and has heated words with Paredes who then proceeds to push Garcia away with a hand on the latter’s neck.