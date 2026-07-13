FIFA open to 64-team World Cup in 2030, says president Infantino

After the success of the 48-team World Cup, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has already raised expansion talks, wanting to go up to 64 teams as early as the 2030 World Cup. The Swiss lawyer said the tournament should be “for the whole world,” but admitted that discussing the topic right now would be premature.

“These are all issues that we will be examining after the World Cup,” Infantino told Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport.

Infantino emphasised the importance of the World Cup being open to as many nations as possible, and not just the best from Europe and South America. “When organising a World Cup, it’s important to organise it for the whole world – not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world.” He added, “every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup.”