File image of US President Donald Trump holding the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is all but certain to secure a fourth term in office, with overwhelming support from global football bodies despite recent controversies, according to a report by the Guardian.

More than 200 of FIFA’s 211 member associations have reportedly backed Infantino’s re-election bid, with only a handful of nations yet to submit letters of support. Germany remains the most notable holdout among European federations, though most of the continent has confirmed its endorsement, according to the Guardian.

The English FA, significantly, is among those who have sent their letter well before the World Cup even began.

Infantino’s path to re-election appears unobstructed as he is currently the only candidate in the race. And any serious opposition remains fragmented. While the Folarin Balogun affair has unsettled some European federations, the prospect of a unified Europe-backed challenger remains distant. UEFA has expressed its frustration with FIFA on several fronts recently, including the Balogun decision and the exclusion of Somali referee Omar Artan from the World Cup. Yet it remains unclear whether European football’s leadership would go as far as formally endorsing a rival candidate.