Infantino set for fourth FIFA term despite Balogun controversy & IOC complaint over Trump ties: Reports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is all but certain to secure a fourth term in office, with overwhelming support from global football bodies despite recent controversies, according to a report by the Guardian.
More than 200 of FIFA’s 211 member associations have reportedly backed Infantino’s re-election bid, with only a handful of nations yet to submit letters of support. Germany remains the most notable holdout among European federations, though most of the continent has confirmed its endorsement, according to the Guardian.
The English FA, significantly, is among those who have sent their letter well before the World Cup even began.
Infantino’s path to re-election appears unobstructed as he is currently the only candidate in the race. And any serious opposition remains fragmented. While the Folarin Balogun affair has unsettled some European federations, the prospect of a unified Europe-backed challenger remains distant. UEFA has expressed its frustration with FIFA on several fronts recently, including the Balogun decision and the exclusion of Somali referee Omar Artan from the World Cup. Yet it remains unclear whether European football’s leadership would go as far as formally endorsing a rival candidate.
The Guardian reports that some insiders believe even a symbolic challenger who could rally 30 or 40 votes would at least force a public conversation about FIFA’s direction.
For now, Infantino’s candidacy looks secure despite him facing a complaint over alleged political neutrality breaches, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked to investigate his ties to US President Donald Trump, including his role in a controversial World Cup red-card decision.
The complaint, filed by the advocacy group FairSquare, alleged that Infantino violated IOC rules on multiple occasions. Among the instances cited is his possible involvement in overturning a one-match ban for US striker Folarin Balogun, allowing him to feature against Belgium in the Round of 16 on July 6.
Infantino has acknowledged receiving a call from Trump, who publicly pushed for Balogun to be allowed to play. However, the FIFA president has insisted he did not interfere with the disciplinary process.
Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the US’s Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina for a challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. The US won 2-0 with 10 men, but Balogun was automatically suspended for the next game. FIFA cited Article 27 of its disciplinary code to suspend the ban for a probationary period.
FIFA’s member associations are set to meet in New York on Saturday. Infantino will chair the gathering, but the recent controversies are not expected to feature prominently on the agenda. Instead, discussions are likely to focus on the World Cup’s financial performance and the benefits that could flow to member nations.