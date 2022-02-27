FIFA president Gianni Infantino condoles Surajit Sengupta’s death

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has condoled the death of footballer Surajit Sengupta who passed away last week, an AIFF media release stated.

“FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino has condoled the death of Surajit Sengupta, who passed away in Kolkata last week (February 17, 2022),” the release said.

In a letter to AIFF president Praful Patel, who is also a FIFA Council Member, Mr. Infantino wrote, “I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the recent passing of former international player, Surajit Sengupta. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.”

Sengupta, who made his international debut on July 24, 1974 against Thailand in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur went on to represent India in 14 international matches, and scored one goal in the process – against Kuwait in the 1978 Asian Games. Over the years, he represented the Blue Tigers in the Asian Games in 1974, and 1978, the Merdeka Cup in 1974, the President’s Cup in 1977 in Seoul, and International Friendlies against UAE, and Bahrain (1979).

“An Indian football legend, recognised as one of the greatest players of his generation, inspiration for many, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed,” the letter further stated.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the All India Football Federation, and to Surajit’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.”