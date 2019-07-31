FIFA announces Player of the Year nominees

FIFA on Wednesday announced the shortlisted nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards – the top individual honours in world football. Nominees have been announced for four categories – Best Men’s Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Men’s Coach and Best Women’s Coach.

Luka Modric had been named the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year in 2018. This time, the mantle will pass to somebody new, with ten names having been announced – Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

A panel of ten experts from around the globe, including Kaka, Juan Sebastien Veron, Xavi and Lothar Matthaeus chose the nominees for the Best Men’s Player of the Year.

As for the Best Women’s Player award, the nominees are Lucy Bronze, Julie Ertz, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry, Sam Kerr, Rose Lavelle, Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Wendie Renard and Ellen White.

France manager Dider Deschamps, meanwhile, has a chance to retain the FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year award.

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria), Didier Deschamps (France), Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate), Ricardo Gareca (Peru), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur), Fernando Santos (Portugal), Erik ten Hag (Ajax) and Tite (Brazil) are the contenders for the Men’s Coach of the Year award.

Milena Bertolini (Italy), Jill Ellis (USA), Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden), Futoshi Ikeda (Japan U-20),

Antonia Is (Spain U-17), Joe Montemurro (Arsenal), Phil Neville (England), Reynald Pedros (Olympique Lyonnais), Paul Riley (North Carolina Courage) and Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands) are the contenders for the Women’s Coach of the Year award.

The voting will be done by players, coaches, media and fans. National team captains, national team coaches, selected media and a fan vote on FIFA’s official website will decide the winners in all the four categories.