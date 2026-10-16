FIFA Peace Prize could be scrapped year after Donald Trump won inaugural award

FIFA’s controversial Peace Prize could be discontinued after just one year. The first awardee of the award was US president Donald Trump. But the FIFA Peace Prize finds itself under a cloud because the global governing body of the sport decided at the FIFA Council’s meeting in Zurich on Thursday that FIFA’s social responsibility committee will be tasked with assessing the merits of the award.

According to a report in The Athletic, a 22-member committee will now decide whether the FIFA Peace Prize should continue from this year. The committee could mandate that the award no longer be given to politicians. Or that it could be stopped altogether.