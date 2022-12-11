FIFA opens disciplinary case against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions following their ill-tempered World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.

The football governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina football federation.

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

In his comments about Mateu Lahoz, Messi clearly knew that he could be punished if he criticised the official too much, so held back a little.

“I don’t want to talk about referees because then they will sanction you, but we were scared before the game because we knew what was coming [with Mateu Lahoz],” Messi said.

“I can’t say what I think, but FIFA have to look at this.

“[FIFA] cannot put a referee like that on this game when he is not up to the level.”

Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational in the late stages as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time. There were more heated exchanges on the field after Argentina won the penalty shootout following the 2-2 draw.

Team misconduct charges are routine for collecting five yellow cards in a game and disciplinary cases were opened against both Argentina and the Netherlands, FIFA said.

Both federations could get the same 15,000 Swiss francs fine ($16,000) that FIFA’s disciplinary panel imposed twice on Saudi Arabia at this World Cup for team misconduct.

Argentina will likely get a heavier fine for the separate disorder charge.

FIFA gave no timetable for verdicts, which have typically not been published before a team’s next game at this World Cup.

Argentina faces Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

