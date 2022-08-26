FIFA lifts suspension of Indian football federation

FIFA has lifted the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month due to undue third-party influence, world soccer’s governing body said on Friday.

Lifting of the suspension also means that the Under-17 women’s World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30, will be held in the country as planned.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence,” the FIFA said in a statement.

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

“As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned.” FIFA said it and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in conducting its elections in a timely manner.