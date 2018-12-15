FIFA leader Gianni Infantino wins southeast Asia support for re-election

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received another pledge of support in his campaign for re-election next year. The ASEAN group of national soccer federations in southeast Asia says its members “unanimously declared their support for Mr. Infantino.”

The regional group has 12 voters, including Australia, Indonesia and Thailand among the 211 FIFA member federations which can take part in the June 5 ballot in Paris.

Infantino has public promises of support in each continental governing body outside Europe. He currently seems unlikely to face a challenger ahead of the February 5 deadline for opponents to enter.

Infantino is seeking a first full term after his February 2016 election to replace Sepp Blatter, who resigned in fallout from corruption investigations in the United States.