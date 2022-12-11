FIFA introduces new match ball for World Cup semifinals and final

Replacing Al Rihla (The Journey), the match ball that was used so far at the 2022 World Cup has been replaced by FIFA with a new ball for the semifinals and final in Qatar. The new ball named Al Hilm, which translates to The Dream in English, is of the same make and technology barring the outside appearances which uses colors of the Qatari flag.

Adidas, the ball manufacturer have used the same ‘Connected Ball’ technology by combining the ball data captured by IMU sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology supports the semi-automated offside system, especially by providing the exact moment the ball is played in tight offside situations.

“With the development of the connected ball technology, adidas made it possible that an additional important layer of information is available to the video match officials. The data from the ball unlocks new insights for storytelling around the unique moments on the pitch at this World Cup,” the Director of Football Technology & Innovation at FIFA, Johannes Holzmüller said.

On the ball design, which has subtle hints to the desert region outside the capital city of Doha, Nick Craggs, General Manager at Adidas said, “Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together. Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer.”

Al Rihla, which was used as the official ball up until the quarter finals, had faced criticism for being too light and not apt for scoring from free kicks.

“It’s just… I feel it’s a bit lighter,” England’s Kieran Trippier was quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph. “It feels if you put too much power on it, it’ll just fly away, but it’s one of those where we have to deal with that, all of us do. We train with the same ones. It’s a football, isn’t it?!